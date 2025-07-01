117ARW'S JUNE 2025 EXCELLENT AIRMAN

This month’s Excellent Airman is Tech. Sgt. Clayton Halbert, a boom operator with the 106th Air Refueling Squadron, 117th Operations Group!



Halbert joined the Air National Guard in January 2013 where he started off in the Communications Squadron (CS) with a goal of getting an Active-Guard Reserve position and becoming Chief. Then he changed over to Nuclear Command and Control for around five years as a technician and then applied to be a boom operator after falling in love with flying. Over the summer he will be going to training to become an instructor boom.



“My uncle, Velcro or Lynn Morris, started off here as an enlisted finance troop,” said Halbert. “He was someone I looked up too and told me I should join the Guard since I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do.”



He returned to college with American Military University for Intelligence Studies with a minor in Intelligence Operations.



“On the civilian side, in the future, I would like to work for an intelligence organization,” said Halbert. “That is a really cool goal of mine. I am trying to mold myself now by taking these courses.”



In his free time, he said he enjoys taking care of his farm, woodworking, CrossFit and pretty much any sporting event.



“I joined my first CrossFit gym in Germany then competed in an open and got to the quarterfinals,” said Halbert. “When I was still in Command Post I used to coach football too and would do it again if I had the time. I really like being a jack of all trades.”



He is also big into yard maintenance and has created the perfect par 3 in his backyard, so naturally he enjoys a good game of golf. Halbert said one of his favorite trips was Sentry Savannah because they got to fly every single day, but the most rewarding trip was to an airshow in London, Ontario.



“We didn’t really know what to expect when we first got there, but they rolled the red carpet for us. They treated us like royalty,” he said. “The most rewarding part was showing the aircraft to over 3,000 children. I cherished every moment of getting to explain to them what I do.”

