Fort Buchanan looks at IGSA partnerships to help enabling warfighters while saving millions

Photo By David Hernandez | – The installation leadership hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA)...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | – The installation leadership hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) conference with the participation of representatives from the Cataño and Caguas municipalities, the University of Puerto Rico, Texas A&M University, and Sourcewell, a Minnesota State organization, June 25-26, at the command's headquarters, to discuss opportunities to share support functions and services with local governments. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – The installation leadership hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) conference with the participation of representatives from the Cataño and Caguas municipalities, the University of Puerto Rico, Texas A&M University, and Sourcewell, a Minnesota State organization, June 25-26, at the command's headquarters, to discuss opportunities to share support functions and services with local governments.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, Fort Buchanan's Deputy Commander and IGSA manager, emphasized the importance of the collaboration.



"IGSAs enable the readiness of the warfighter by ensuring that we provide the best possible equipment, infrastructure, and services that support readiness, training, and modernization across the board," Cook said, while highlighting that pursuing innovative cost-reduction strategies is essential for meeting Soldiers' needs.



Katelyn Marshall and Jessica Loveless, from the Strategic Engagement Team, facilitated the discussion during the encounter.



"My team visits installations to learn about their needs, identify public partners, educate them about IGSAs, and facilitate mutually beneficial agreements," said Marshall.



Randy Fuss, senior director of Sourcewell 's military installation support program, shared his organization's vision.



"Our support can improve readiness at Fort Buchanan, providing a better environment for warfighters to train and prepare. Sourcewell can offer various support services, including base operation support equipment and facilities maintenance," said Fuss.



According to Julio Benítez, representative of the Cataño municipality, there are potential areas of collaboration with Fort Buchanan, including services related to waste disposal, green area cleaning, environmental studies, and environmental management.



"I want to express gratitude for the willingness of the installation personnel. Our goal at Cataño is to resume discussions with more details by mid-July, "said Benitez.



For Angel Acosta, the University of Puerto Rico representative, this is an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the process and explore potential collaborative projects.



"Collaboration could lead to research opportunities and real-world experience for our students," said Acosta.



The representative of the Caguas municipality sees endless opportunities in the IGSA concept.



"The IGSA would be a win-win. The municipality could benefit from improved services, and the Army could benefit from more effective ways to achieve its goals," said Zaid Díaz Isaac, director of Caguas's planning office.



IGSAs between the U.S. Army and local or state governments provide numerous benefits, including cost savings, enhanced mission effectiveness, and improved community relationships. Fort Buchanan's initiative to host the IGSA conference showcases a resolute commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.



For more information regarding IGSA opportunities, contact Katelyn Marshall at katelyn.marshall@salasobrien.com or maria.m.martinez.civ@army.mil



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.