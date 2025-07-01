Inspired Intellect: Students Win CNR Scholarship Awards at International Science and Engineering Fair

Courtesy Photo | Anthony C. Smith Sr., director of the DoN HBCU/MI Program (left), and Lt. Cmdr....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anthony C. Smith Sr., director of the DoN HBCU/MI Program (left), and Lt. Cmdr. (retired) Raymond Guethler, an instructor of Practical Applications at the U.S. Naval Academy (right), stand with the recipients of this year’s Chief of Naval Research Scholarship Awards. (Photo courtesy of DoN HBCU/MI Program) see less | View Image Page

For excellence in research areas such as artificial intelligence and robotic and autonomous systems, the Department of the Navy (DoN) recently presented $15,000 scholarship awards to five students competing in the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Columbus, Ohio.



The prizes took the form of Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Scholarship Awards — which recognize students in grades nine through 12 for producing and presenting quality science and engineering projects, and are given by the Office of Naval Research (ONR).



The honors were distributed at ISEF — one of the world’s largest science and engineering competitions for high schoolers — as part of the Naval Science Awards Program (NSAP), a Navy and Marine Corps program encouraging American students to develop and retain an interest in science and engineering. NSAP celebrates the accomplishments of eligible students at regional and state science and engineering fairs, as well as large ones such as ISEF.



“We at the Office of Naval Research congratulate these young scholars for their impressive achievements,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “A critical part of our mission is to help inspire the next generation to serve the nation in highly technical fields, whether in uniform or in a civilian capacity.”



Anthony C. Smith Sr., director of the DoN HBCU/MI Program, which is located at ONR, presented the CNR Scholarship Awards to their respective winners at ISEF. Smith, a captain in the Navy Reserve, also presided over a team of other reservists who were serving as volunteer judges — evaluating student presentations on scientific rigor and potential application to future naval challenges.



“It’s a privilege to present the CNR Scholarship Awards to these outstanding students,” said Smith. “They personify the qualities that the awards seek to highlight — a passion for science and technology, inquisitive personalities and dynamic, detail-oriented research presentations. Events like ISEF are crucial for discovering bright, inventive young minds that could potentially strengthen future naval readiness.”



The winners of this year’s CNR Scholarship Awards are:



• Frank Lucci (San Antonio, Texas) — “SubArc: An Inexpensive, High Resolution, Open Source, Absolute Magnetic Rotary Encoder”



• Ryan Honary (Newport Coast, California) — “An AI-Driven Thermodynamics Based IOT Sensor Network for the Ultra-Early Detection of Wildfires Without Line of Sight View of Fire”



• Armaan Gomes (Sunnyvale, California) — “Direct Pulse-Density-Modulated Bitstream Operators for Efficient Beamforming With Large Sensor Arrays”



• Cooper Taylor (Greenwich, Connecticut) — “Next-Generation VTOL Drones: A Breakthrough in Tilt Mechanism and Modular Design for Optimization and Accessibility”



• Anish Anand (Ranch Palos Verdes, Texas) — “A Novel Wireless Charging System for IMDs Using 2.4GHz EM Waves”



Through a global network of local, regional and national science fairs, ISEF enables millions of students to explore their passion for scientific inquiry. Each year, a group of these students is selected as finalists and offered the opportunity to compete in the global ISEF science fair for approximately $9 million in awards and scholarships.



Learn more about the CNR Scholarship Awards and ISEF at https://www.societyforscience.org/press-release/regeneron-isef-2025-special-awards-winners/.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.