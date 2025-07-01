Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10-Years of Excellence

Marking a decade of unwavering commitment to expeditionary warfighting excellence, the Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center (NEXWDC) celebrated its 10th anniversary today at its headquarters onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Since its official establishment in 2015, NEXWDC has played a crucial role in advancing the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force’s (NECF) warfighting capabilities, ensuring the NECF remains agile, lethal, and ready to confront evolving threats across the full spectrum of competition. The NECF is comprised of military professionals from various rates who conduct expeditionary operations, such as explosive ordnance disposal, maritime security, diving and salvage, combat construction and expeditionary logistics.

NEXWDC is part of a Navy-wide network of Warfighting Development Centers (WDCs), designed to enhance fleet warfighting capabilities at both operational and tactical levels. By optimizing Force Generation and Force Development lines of effort, NEXWDC empowers leaders at every level to effectively employ and sustain NECF capabilities — promoting a highly-trained, ready force capable of supporting naval maritime operations worldwide.

It's origins trace back to the Expeditionary Training Group (ETG) and select positions from the NECC Training Department. In October 2014, ETG began its transformation, and established the initial operating capability of NEXWDC—fulfilling a Navy-wide directive to evolve Warfare Centers of Excellence into Warfighting Development Centers focused on enhancing fleet readiness across all domains.

Since officially standing up in June 2015, NEXWDC has steadily expanded its mission and workforce. A pivotal moment came in 2018 when it assumed responsibility for NECC’s doctrine and tactics program, bolstered by the integration of dedicated Force Protection personnel. These changes empowered NEXWDC to manage the full lifecycle of Force Protection doctrine and tactics, as well as conduct warfare effectiveness assessments—both essential to preserving the Navy’s expeditionary advantage.

Over the past 10 years, NEXWDC has significantly contributed to advancing NECF warfighting capabilities and developing Navy Expeditionary Sailors into highly proficient warfighters.

Some key accomplishments include training the NECF to operate effectively in integrated multi-unit, multi-force, joint, multinational, and interagency environments—enhancing overall combat effectiveness. Developing a geographically precise, Operations Plan-informed training and certification event—Anchor Point Exercise (APEX)—that challenged warfighters and tested command and control in a virtual environment, preparing them for Major Combat Operations against the pacing threat. Establishing a dedicated Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) facility that enables expeditionary staffs to conduct complex, integrated operations in support of both training and real-world missions; and creating an operational framework to counter small unmanned aerial systems. This framework supports live-action training by integrating drone threat challenges both at sea and ashore, significantly strengthening active threat response capabilities.

At the heart of this success is its team — a dedicated cadre of military professionals, civil service and contractors whose talent and commitment fuel its forward momentum.

“Our team’s expertise and commitment have shaped NEXWDC into a premier center for expeditionary warfighting development,” said Mr. Eduard Gonzalez, NEXWDC Executive Director. We are proud to build on the legacy of the last 10 years and look ahead to meeting the challenges of tomorrow.”

As NEXWDC looks to the future, the Navy continues to invest in innovation and operational readiness — ensuring that the NECF remains the world’s most capable and resilient expeditionary force. With a decade of proven success behind it, NEXWDC is well-positioned to lead future developments that enhance the warfighter’s lethality, readiness, and strategic advantage.

For more information about the Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center, visit necc.usff.navy.mil/nexwdc.

