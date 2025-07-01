363d ISR Wing bids farewell to Colonel Thorne, and welcomes Colonel Gambold as new commander

The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing held its change of command ceremony, June 27, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Colonel John Thorne relinquished command to Colonel Catherine Gambold.



Maj. Gen. Larry Broadwell, Deputy Commander, Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, presided over the ceremony attended by family, friends, JBLE mission partners, former wing commanders and senior enlisted leaders, and members from the 363d ISR Wing team.



“Days like today are markers in an organization’s history – a moment to reflect on recent accomplishments while looking ahead to a future full of new opportunities,” Broadwell said. “New leadership brings new perspectives, and although we face unknown challenges, we do so with confidence – confidence built through years of preparation and a relentless commitment to the mission.”



Broadwell had three key objectives during the ceremony: 1.) Recognize the exceptional leadership and service of Colonel Thorne; 2.) Celebrate the many accomplishments of the Wing under his command; and 3.) Officially welcome Colonel Gambold and her family into this incredible unit.



“To the outstanding men and women of the 363d ISR Wing – I am in awe of what you do,” the Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) deputy commander said. “Your resilience, your innovation, your commitment – it defines excellence. You defend this nation day and night, through uncertainty, and without fanfare. Your mission is critical, and your performance reflects that very best of our Air Force. Thank you for your service. I look forward to watching you soar under new leadership.”



“JT, under your leadership, the 363d ISR Wing has reinforced its position as the Air Force’s content-dominant, all-source analysis, and full-spectrum targeting enterprise – providing unmatched, global support to Combatant Commands, Air Component Commands and the Joint Force,” Broadwell said. “Your leadership has resulted in several major awards including back-to-back Meritorious Unit Awards [2023 and 2024], and four unit awards at the MAJCOM and Air Force levels.”



He also added that Colonel Thorne transformed complex ISR, SIGINT (signals intelligence), and targeting processes into synchronized warfighting tools.



“[JT] You’ve championed collaboration, made complex concepts relatable, and ensured the mission of targeting resonated with every audience,” said Broadwell. “You’ve brought this wing together – within and beyond the fence line. JT, thank you for your exceptional leadership start to finish.”



Colonel Thorne began his speech by thanking all the members who helped plan and organize the ceremony, the JBLE partners, 16th Air Force leadership, his predecessors, his three group commanders and finally both his family and Colonel Gambold’s family.



“Everything we accomplished over the last two years was due to each of you [previous 363d ISR Wing commanders] keeping the plan (also known as Dash Jamison/Frank McAlpine Plan) on track,” said Thorne. “Getting the Air Force’s best and brightest threat analysis, targeteers, and special operations cryptologic Airmen to work together so we can tell theater commanders ‘your adversaries don’t have any threats, they just have targets you haven’t struck yet’.”



Before the passing of the guidon, Thorne rendered his final salute to the Wing. The change of command followed as Colonel Gambold accepted the guidon from Maj. Gen. Broadwell.



Colonel Gambold joins the team, as the sixth commander of the 363d ISR Wing, after serving as the Directorate of Intelligence Deputy Director at Air Combat Command – shaping intelligence, policy and capability development across the entire command.



“To the Lions, this Wing is unique in its diversity and is incredibly special,” said Gambold. “We do things no other Wing does in support of our National Security. Our mission is sensing, sense making and ensuring our Joint Force is ready to deliver kinetic and non-kinetic effects at the time, place, and scale of our choosing. It’s a huge responsibility that requires expertise, creativity, and it requires you to show up every single day with a warrior mindset and ability to absolutely crush your job.”



Gambold is a career intelligence officer who served in a variety of operation units, staff positions and commanded the 547th Intelligence Squadron in Nellis Air Force Base from July 2016 to July 2018.



“As a former 547th [Intelligence Squadron] commander, I’ve seen this Wing in action from the inside and have been Lion adjacent for many years since then,” Gambold said. “It has been pretty incredible over the last year watching this team in action from my ACC A2 perch creating options and effect across a diverse mission set. You are delivering for your Nation! I want to reiterate how proud and grateful I am to lead this incredible team of warriors.”



The Change of Command ceremony is a proud tradition, symbolizing the formal and seamless transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability. It honors the achievements of the outgoing commander and affirms the trust placed in the new one. This tradition highlights the continuity of leadership and the unwavering commitment to duty, honor, and country that defines our profession.

