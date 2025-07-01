Army Reserve division holds ball to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday

CINNAMINSON, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted an Army Ball June 13 at The Merion banquet hall here.



More than 300 guests from all branches of service came from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and the surrounding area to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.



“Our birthday theme this year is, ‘This We’ll Defend,’” explained Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, 99th RD commanding general. “It underscores the commitment of the Army to defending the values, security, and people of our nation.”



The U.S. Army was officially established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775 – more than a year before the Declaration of Independence was issued.



“It’s really important to note the gravity of this occasion,” said retired Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, who served as keynote speaker for the event. “One year older than the nation it defends, the United States Army is dedicated to fighting and winning our nation’s wars.



Over the past two-and-a-half centuries, the Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American Nation. This includes the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.



“As we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, we reflect on our rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication,” said Palzer, who served as 99th RD commanding general from 2018 to 2021.



In addition to dinner and dancing, the ball featured a ceremonial Army birthday-cake cutting, as well as a remembrance of POW/MIA and fallen service members, and a toast to today’s Soldiers.



