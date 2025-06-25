Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard relieves commanding officer of Station Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    July 1, 2025
    Lt. Phillip Gurtler
    216-556-2888/Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil
    CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard has temporarily relieved Chief Warrant Officer Ethan Elam, commanding officer of Station Chicago, Tuesday.
    Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, relieved Elam due to a loss of confidence in his ability to execute the responsibilities of a commanding officer following the completion of a thorough investigation.
    “The responsibility of the commanding officer is absolute and they are accountable for the operations, safety, administration, stewardship, efficiency and well-being of the unit and its crew,” said Hickey.
    Chief Warrant Officer Nathaniel Fraze has temporarily assumed command of Station Chicago. The station remains fully operational and there is no degradation to mission success or capabilities.
    Station Chicago is located in Chicago, and responds to search and rescue situations, conducts maritime law enforcement operations and supports major marine events year-round. Its primary operating area is from Chicago to Gary, Indiana, on Lake Michigan and covers additional portions of the connected river systems. The station is designated the parent command of Forward Operating Location DuSable Harbor, located at the Chicago Maritime Safety Station.
    Media inquiries should be directed to Lt. Phillip Gurtler, Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs Officer, at 216-556-2888 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil
    -USCG-

