Coast Guard relieves commanding officer of Station Chicago

July 1, 2025

Lt. Phillip Gurtler

216-556-2888/Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard has temporarily relieved Chief Warrant Officer Ethan Elam, commanding officer of Station Chicago, Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, relieved Elam due to a loss of confidence in his ability to execute the responsibilities of a commanding officer following the completion of a thorough investigation.

“The responsibility of the commanding officer is absolute and they are accountable for the operations, safety, administration, stewardship, efficiency and well-being of the unit and its crew,” said Hickey.

Chief Warrant Officer Nathaniel Fraze has temporarily assumed command of Station Chicago. The station remains fully operational and there is no degradation to mission success or capabilities.

Station Chicago is located in Chicago, and responds to search and rescue situations, conducts maritime law enforcement operations and supports major marine events year-round. Its primary operating area is from Chicago to Gary, Indiana, on Lake Michigan and covers additional portions of the connected river systems. The station is designated the parent command of Forward Operating Location DuSable Harbor, located at the Chicago Maritime Safety Station.

