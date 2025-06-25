Photo Story: June 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 12, 2025. During June 2025,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 12, 2025. During June 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy during weekend training, institutional training, and for exercises and events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy during June 2025, including National Guard and Army Reserve units as well as troops attending institutional training courses as several installation tenant units.



In early June and throughout the month, Wisconsin National Guard troops either held training, supported training, and even displayed training for employers from throughout Wisconsin for a Bosslift event.



Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment also completed a long stretch of training at Fort McCoy during the first half of the month to prepare for a deployment.



June also included training with Marines and Airmen during the Sentry North 25 exercise that was mainly completed at nearby Volk Field, Wis., but also included training events at Fort McCoy.



Training on post also included training events at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Medical, RTS-Maintenance, Wisconsin Challenge Academy, and more.



No matter what type of training, all of it contributes to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on local communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024. A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees.



Fort McCoy also supported training for 73,991 troops in FY 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. During FY 2024, training included battle-assembly (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including a Warrior Exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Spartan Warrior military police exercise, Mobilization Support Force — Exercise 24, and numerous other training events.



More of the same kind of training is expected as 2025 continues.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”