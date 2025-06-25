Honor Guard represents core values through ceremonial service

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence in All We Do — these are not just words, but the foundational core values that guide every member of the U.S. Air Force. While all Airmen strive to live by these principles, few are given the opportunity to represent them so visibly and meaningfully in the public eye.

With crisp uniforms and precisely executed drill movements, the Honor Guard regularly performs ceremonial duties across the Lowcountry, including providing funeral honors for retirees, veterans and active-duty service members, as well as color details at retirement ceremonies and other events to include concerts and sporting events.

“We’re blessed to have the opportunity to honor the duty and sacrifice of members past and present. It’s something that we take very seriously and it’s an experience that has a lasting impact on our Airmen.” said Tech. Sgt. Nicolas LaFavor, 628th Force Support Squadron Base Honor Guard program manager. “additionally, we have the opportunity to represent Joint Base Charleston and the United States Air Force throughout the community by supporting a variety of community events.”

Airmen selected for this one-year special duty assignment undergo two weeks of intensive training. The course focuses on flag folding, pallbearing, intermediate drill, ceremonial uniform care, and military bearing.

However, technical preparation is only part of the job. Emotional readiness is equally critical — particularly during funerals.

Airman 1st Class Trevor Murphy, a 628th FSS ceremonial guardsman said the most emotional moment comes when presenting the folded flag to the next of kin.

“At first, I wasn’t sure how I’d handle it,” Murphy said. “After we conducted most of the service, the weight of it all didn’t hit me until I looked into the next of kin’s eyes, gave them the Message of Condolence, and performed a final salute for the fallen member.”

Though temporary, the assignment often leaves a lasting impression.

“Overall, it’s been a great experience,” said Murphy. “You get to see another side of the Air Force. Knowing there’s a part of the military dedicated to honoring your family’s service is incredibly rewarding and humbling.”

