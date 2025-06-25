Community Information Fair scheduled for August 1

Courtesy Photo | Flyer provided by the Fort Knox Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Flyer provided by the Fort Knox Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment officials. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual Fort Knox Community Information Fair will take place at the Saber & Quill Catering and Conference Center on Aug. 1.



The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available for purchase at Fiddler’s Green during the event.



Attendees can expect to gain knowledge about installation and community partner resources, services and upcoming events. About 80 venders are projected to be in attendance to provide information.



Those wishing to reserve a table or request more information about the event should call 502-888-7077.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.