    Community Information Fair scheduled for August 1

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual Fort Knox Community Information Fair will take place at the Saber & Quill Catering and Conference Center on Aug. 1.

    The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available for purchase at Fiddler’s Green during the event.

    Attendees can expect to gain knowledge about installation and community partner resources, services and upcoming events. About 80 venders are projected to be in attendance to provide information.

    Those wishing to reserve a table or request more information about the event should call 502-888-7077.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

