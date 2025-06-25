Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 2 open house

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, July 19.



Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is celebrating 250 years of service to the nation throughout 2025. The organization was established on June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress appointed the first chief engineer to lead the construction of military fortifications and infrastructure.



In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety booths and displays on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see some of the boats that are used on the river as well as learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water.

Lock and Dam 2 is located along the Mississippi River in Hastings at 1350 Lock and Dam Rd. Built in 1930, the site last underwent major rehabilitation from 1987 to 1995



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy. Nearly 11 million tons of commodities were shipped or received within the St. Paul District in 2024.



