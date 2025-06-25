Nobody wins alone: A community mindset approach

Photo By Keefer Patterson | Capt. Ian Patterson, 21st Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight...... read more read more Photo By Keefer Patterson | Capt. Ian Patterson, 21st Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight commander, poses for a photo in front of the Space Base Delta 1 headquarters building at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 30, 2025. Patterson leads the largest sustainment services flight in the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson) see less | View Image Page

We… not me! That is how Space Operations Command defines “community mindset,” one of 11 attribute themes for the Year of the CGO.



Building off 2024’s Year of the NCO campaign, this synchronized SpOC-level initiative focuses on the junior officer corps — aiming to expand pride in service through building an empowered culture of discipline, ownership, excellence and proactive leadership.



Capt. Ian Patterson, 21st Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight commander, tasked with leading the U.S. Space Force's largest sustainment services flight, fits the mold and has a passion in caring for and developing those in his charge.



“To me, a community-minded [Company Grade Officer] is intuitively aware of the military and civilian resources available to support themselves, their teammates and family members,” Patterson said. “I feel that an effective and efficient military community requires the persistence of leaders to create an organizational climate that enhances resiliency and readiness by actualizing the value of a strong team dynamic that relies on the unique contributions of all members and supporting agencies.”



There are a lot of things that are being done to rally, reinforce and challenge people to be there for each other, Patterson said. This is where we build a culture.



“There’s a list of things we’re focusing on,” Patterson said. “To name a few, building trust through transparency; timely recognition and fair accountability; providing the why unsolicited; giving everyone a fair opportunity without bias; using mistakes as learning opportunities; striving for consistency in leadership; facilitating personal and professional development; and proactively communicating LIMFACS [limiting factors] early and often within the chain of command to execute required missions.”



Highlighting the belief that he signed up for something greater than himself, Patterson reflected on the reasons that inspired him to serve.



“I was a senior in high school when 9/11 occurred and I felt the calling to serve a higher purpose in the U.S. Air Force,” Patterson said. “I enlisted as an aerospace medical service technician and immediately felt this calling being fulfilled by medically treating our community in need.



“Once I promoted to master sergeant, I desperately wanted to be a first sergeant... commissioning was never really the plan. But through a community of support, I was blessed to become a force support officer with the incredible responsibility of a multifaceted mission that supports us all.”



A community — military or family — is essential to individual and organizational success, Patterson said. No one wins alone!



“Young CGOs need the community guidance and mentorship of not only fellow officers, but their enlisted and civilian counterparts as well,” Patterson said. “Our community is our family, inside or outside of uniform and we must rely on each other to be the most efficient and effective team possible.



“There is no combat readiness without family readiness.”



The 21st FSS is a unit of Space Base Delta 1. To learn more, visit www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil.