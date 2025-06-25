Fort Carson Soldier personifies Warrior Games spirit of recovery, perseverance

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. 1st Class David Hong will compete in the 2025 Warrior Games in track and field,...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. 1st Class David Hong will compete in the 2025 Warrior Games in track and field, cycling and rowing. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, will take place July 18-26 at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo. see less | View Image Page

When Sgt. 1st Class David Hong takes the field in the 2025 Warrior Games, he will not only battle his fellow competitors, but he will also continue his fight against the cancer attacking his body.



The 2025 DoD Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, will take place July 18-26 at Colorado College, right here in Colorado Springs, Colo. The games bring together nearly 200 military service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys.



When Hong received the devastating news that he had Stage 4 cancer in July 2022, he approached his diagnosis like he approaches life - he rolled up his sleeves and got to work.



A Senior Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, Hong underwent chemotherapy for a year before he was formally assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit in 2013. Being assigned to the SRU has enabled him to focus on his health and recovery.



“The SRU provides the resources and tools for patients to recover,” Hong said. “They also help Soldiers with their recovery to duty or transition to veteran status. I’m grateful to the medical team and the SRU for their assistance with my recovery and for helping me as I transition to veteran status while continuing to take care of my family.”



SRUs are part of the Army Recovery Care Program and manage the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex care. The ARCP also provides resources and advocacy for families and caregivers of Soldiers recovering in the program. More than 80,000 Soldiers have received ARCP services since its inception in 2007.



Hong will compete in cycling, track and field and rowing. This will be Hong’s first time to compete in the Warrior Games, but he has been training to participate since being assigned to the Fort Carson SRU.



Hong says that participating in the Warrior Games is a great opportunity to be part of a team of great Soldiers and athletes who share the same common goal – not just to win the games, but the struggles of life and getting healthy.



“Participating in the Warrior Games helps SRU Soldiers connect with others and become part of a team with common goals,” Hong said. “We are all working toward recovery - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically.”



Hong says his favorite Warrior Games sports are cycling and rowing and his goal is to represent his unit and the SRU proudly.



“My personal experience with the SRU and the Warrior Games through adaptive sports has helped me fight cancer and other mental issues,” Hong said. “Gratitude, my faith in God, family and the SRU team has got me here. I am so honored to represent the Army team and Fort Carson.”



For more information about the 2025 Warrior Games, please visit: https://dodwarriorgames.com/.