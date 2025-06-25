BACH Announces Available Services Independence Day Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Photo By Justin Moeller | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital proudly celebrates the 4th of July and honors the...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | Blanchfield Army Community Hospital proudly celebrates the 4th of July and honors the strength, resilience, and sacrifice of our military families and the generations who fought for our freedom. As fireworks light the sky, may we all take a moment to reflect on the values that unite us — liberty, service, and the enduring spirit of the American people. Have a safe and meaningful Independence Day! see less | View Image Page

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of Independence Day, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Monday, July 7.



Independence Day - Friday, July 4



BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.



Outpatient Services:

All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.



For Expectant Mothers:

Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Fort Campbell DONSA - Monday, July 7



All BACH Services Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.



Dental Clinics will consolidate to Kuhn Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include Behavioral Health, Women’s Health, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, and Laboratory. Physical and Occupational Therapy are open until noon.



Main, Town Center, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies will be open. Town Center Pharmacy will be open Saturday July 5, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and resume normal operations July 8.



Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.



Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.



Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, July 8.