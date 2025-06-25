720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade welcomes new commander

Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karmalita Irlmeier, commander, 720th Military Police Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Karmalita Irlmeier, commander, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, salutes Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Harmon, senior enlisted advisor, as she takes her formation for the first time during a change of command ceremony, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony, steeped in rich military history, is used to transfer command from one officer to another officer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, TEXAS — The 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, III Armored Corps hosted a change of command ceremony, June 13, 2025, at their headquarters on Fort Hood, Texas.



The change of command is a time honored tradition, steeped in rich military heritage that formally symbolizes the transfer of command from one commanding officer to another.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Megan Williams, the outgoing commander of the 720th MP BN, 89th MP BDE, III Armored Corps passed the battalion guidon to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Karmalita Irlmeier, 720th MP BN, 89th MP BDE.



LTC Karmalita L. Irimeier was born in Ida Grove, Iowa. She graduated from lowa State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. Commissioning through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in September 2007. Prior to her commissioning, she enlisted into the lowa Army Guard 28 November 2000, where she spent 7 years supporting her home state while serving in multiple positions.



LTC Irimeier completed her Master's Degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster's University and a second Master's Degree in Strategie Military Studies from the University of Wellington, New Zealand.



LTC Irlmeier's Military Education includes: Basic Officer Leader's Course, Chemical, Nuclear, Biological, Radiological and (CBRN) Defense Course, Antiterrorism Officer Basic Course, Criminal Investigations Division Special Agent Course, Military Police Captain's Career Course, Law Enforcement Senior Leaders Course, TRADOC Company Commander and First Sergeant Course, Foreign Intermediate Level Education (ILE) New Zealand and Staff College, New Zealand and Australia Joint Operational Planning Process (JOPP) Course (2018), Equal's Course (2022), and the Defense Support to Civil Authorities Course (2023). Instructor Course (2024), Pre-Command Course .



Her assignments include Administration Specialist, 185th Rear Operations Center, A Platon Leader, 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Battalion, Stuttgart, GE; Company Commander, 300th Military Police Company, 97th Police Battalion, Fort Riley, KS; Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Riley, KS; Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 97th Military Police Battalion, Fort Riley, KS; Delta Company, 701st Police Battalion, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX; Air Force Security Forces Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX; USARPAC, Fort Shafter, HI Headquarters and Headquarters, 728th Military Police Battalion, Schofield Barracks, HI; and Mission Command Training Program (MCTP), Observer, Coach/Trainer, Fort Leavenworth, KS. LTC Irlmeier's most recent assignment was Small Group Advisor and Tactics Instructor, Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, KS.



Her deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2003-04 and Operation Enduring Freedom, 2009-2010.



LTC Irimeier's awards and decorations include Browe Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC),

Army Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal (1 Campaign Star) Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (4th Award), Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, NATO Medal.