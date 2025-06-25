BOSTON - The prospect of going to college is a life event which appears daunting to many young men and women throughout the Nation. Deciding the college to attend, what to study, and how they will afford it can be a challenge.



One way to help pay for college is through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship (NROTC). The Navy awards this scholarship to approximately 1,200 students annually. The scholarship pays the full college tuition, including a monthly allowance for participating schools.



Abigail Dorey and Oliver Sweatman are two graduates from Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts who were awarded the NROTC scholarship through the United States Navy for upwards of $200,000 for tuition on June 4, 2025.



“We are very selective about who receives this scholarship,” said Chief Fire Controlman Bryan May, NTAG New Englands NROTC Scholarship program coordinator. “These students must meet all the requirements, go through a selection process and accept the terms of the scholarship to receive it.This is a very selective national level scholarship. The Navy is looking for the best candidates to become Naval Officers through this program.”



The NROTC Scholarship includes 3 programs specific to the Navy — the Navy 4 year, Navy pre-med, and Navy nursing.



“Each program has specific requirements both in receiving the scholarship and commitment to the Navy after,” said May. “But at the end of the day, the U.S. Navy will pay for these students to receive their degree and serve as Naval Officers. It’s a win for the Navy and a win for the applicants chosen.”



One of the students chosen, Abigail Dorey, decided on the Navy 4 year option because it aligned with her goals.



“I chose the Navy 4 year option because it aligns with my academic goals in engineering and offers a diverse range of career opportunities including surface warfare and the civil engineer corps,” said Dorey. “The Navy’s emphasis on technical expertise, leadership, and global impact make it the ideal environment for me to apply my skills.”



A driving force for choosing the NROTC scholarship comes from patriotism and a desire to carry on a legacy of service.



“I was inspired to apply for the NROTC scholarship by a strong sense of duty to serve my country and a desire to challenge myself in a disciplined, purpose driven environment,” said Dorey. “My father and both of my grandfathers served in the military so I grew up with a deep respect for the values of service, sacrifice, and leadership. Their legacy motivated me to follow in their footsteps and the NROTC program stood out as the ideal path to develop as a leader while earning a college degree and preparing to serve as a Naval Officer.”



Current high school juniors are welcome to apply for the scholarship now. The application typically opens in April of a candidate’s junior year and closes in January of their senior year.



“If this opportunity sounds like something you would be interested in, contact a recruiter,” said May. “We are accepting applications and already looking forward to fiscal year 2026. Applying now is a great way to jumpstart your future career, education, and personal goals.”

Date Posted: 07.01.2025
Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US