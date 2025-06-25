Bridging the Gap: The Relevance of U.S. Intermediate Force Capabilities

In an increasingly complex world, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has recognized the need for scalable responses to international conflict that fall between verbal warnings and 30,000-lb bombs. These tools, known as Intermediate Force Capabilities (IFCs), which include incapacitating weapons, information operations, electromagnetic warfare, and cyber tools, are proving indispensable in real-world situations beyond U.S. borders.



What Are Intermediate Force Capabilities?



IFCs are designed to provide military and security forces with options that can de-escalate tensions, control crowds, or disable threats without causing permanent harm. Non-lethal capabilities, a core component of IFCs, include technologies such as acoustic hailing devices, directed energy systems, flash-bang grenades, laser dazzlers, and vehicle and vessel-stopping platforms. These tools are especially valuable in environments where the use of lethal force could escalate conflict or result in unacceptable collateral damage.



Real-World Applications Abroad



A compelling case study of IFCs occurred during the 2021 evacuation of Afghanistan. As thousands of civilians flooded Hamid Karzai International Airport in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban, U.S. forces faced the daunting task of maintaining order without resorting to deadly force. According to firsthand accounts, Marines found themselves ill-equipped, relying instead on ad hoc methods to manage chaotic crowds. “I wouldn’t have had a strong stance [on IFCs] if you had asked me before August 2021,” said CWO2 Bill Callen, who led Marines during the mission. “I did not anticipate our combat environment would involve one of the largest air evacuations in world history.” The experience underscored the urgent need for scalable options in humanitarian crises and complex evacuations.



In peacekeeping missions and humanitarian operations, IFCs offer a way to assert control while minimizing harm. For instance, in regions like the Horn of Africa or the South China Sea, where U.S. forces operate near civilians and foreign militaries, IFCs can help deter aggression, enforce boundaries, and protect personnel without triggering international incidents.



Strategic Deterrence in the Gray Zone



Beyond crisis response, IFCs are increasingly relevant in “gray zone” conflicts, situations that fall below the threshold of conventional warfare but still pose strategic threats. In these environments, adversaries may use cyberattacks, disinformation, or proxy forces to undermine U.S. interests. IFCs provide a proportional response to such tactics, allowing the U.S. to counter provocations without escalating to open conflict.



As directed energy systems and acoustic hailing devices can deter personnel and vehicles, electromagnetic warfare tools can disrupt enemy communications or disable drones, while cyber capabilities can neutralize digital threats. These options are particularly valuable in contested regions like Eastern Europe or the Indo-Pacific, where adversaries are testing the limits of international norms.



Protecting the Homeland



IFCs are not only pivotal in overseas operations but also play an increasingly vital role in U.S. homeland security, especially at air, sea, and land ports of entry. In these sensitive areas, where the balance between secure borders and the facilitation of legitimate commerce and travel is paramount, IFCs offer a flexible approach to managing dynamic threats including narco-terrorism, human trafficking, and potential terrorist activities. By deploying technologies like advanced crowd control systems, directed energy tools, and precise disruption methods, security forces can swiftly neutralize emerging challenges while minimizing collateral impact.



This measured use of force could reinforce the operational capabilities of Department of Homeland Security components, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, allowing them to de-escalate potentially volatile situations without compromising international reputation. In essence, integrating IFCs into domestic security strategies not only fortifies America’s borders but also underscores a commitment to protecting national security while averting unnecessary violence.



Conclusion: The Vital Intermediate Bridge



As security challenges evolve abroad and at home, the demand for intermediate force options will only grow. The U.S. DoD’s investment in IFCs reflects a broader shift toward more nuanced, adaptable approaches to conflict; ones that prioritize restraint, precision, and the protection of human life.



Intermediate Force Capabilities are no longer niche tools for rare scenarios, they are essential instruments for modern military and security operations. From Kabul to the West Philippine Sea, these capabilities enable U.S. forces to navigate the delicate balance between presence and provocation, force and diplomacy. As the world grapples with hybrid threats and humanitarian crises, IFCs offer a vital bridge between shouting and shooting, a bridge that American policymakers cannot afford to ignore.

