Access Your Referrals Faster with the TriWest Patient Portal

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino attended the Fort Leavenworth Village Mayors Meeting to share the latest information from Munson, June 18. Walker said that recently implemented processes through TRICARE regional contractor, TriWest, streamlined the referrals and authorization process for beneficiaries needing specialty care off-post for services not offered at Munson. see less | View Image Page

TRICARE beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and surrounding communities are now able to access their specialty care referrals and authorizations faster and more efficiently through the TriWest Patient Portal. This change, recently implemented, streamlines the referral process for beneficiaries needing care off-post for services not offered at Munson Army Health Center.



Previously, beneficiaries relied on receiving referrals via mail. Now, accessing them online through the TriWest Patient Portal allows for quicker appointment scheduling and a more convenient healthcare experience.



"We began routing new referral processing for specialty care through TriWest, our TRICARE Regional Contractor," said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director, during her monthly update to community leaders on the installation, June 18. "This is for beneficiaries who need a referral for care off post in the community for services not offered at our facility. The main change for our beneficiary population is that they will now need to visit the TriWest Patient Portal at:



https://tricare-bene.triwest.com/signin to get a copy of their referral or wait for it to arrive from TriWest via snail mail."



Here's how to register for the TriWest Patient Portal and access your referrals:



Go to https://tricare.mil/west.

Use the self-service link at the top to access the secure beneficiary portal.

Sign up as a new user (or log in if you’re already registered).

Start enjoying the self-service features and benefits.



Take Control of Your Healthcare:



The beneficiary self-service portal simplifies accessing healthcare information, allowing you to manage benefits easily and efficiently, all in one place. Once the authorization appears in the TriWest Patient Portal, patients are responsible for scheduling their civilian network specialty care appointments, following the instructions provided in the authorization letter.



Important Information Regarding Existing Referrals:



Specialty care referrals approved before May 27, 2025, remain covered under the DHA Referral Waiver until September 30, 2025. Referrals from military or civilian Primary Care Managers (PCMs) outside of MAHC written before May 27, 2025, are also covered until September 30, 2025.



We're Here to Help:



"We understand that this change may require some adjustment for our population," Walker said. "We are committed to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure a seamless transition."



Beneficiaries with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact TriWest Healthcare Alliance at (888) 874-9378 or the Munson Referral Management Office at (913) 684-6250 (Option 6).