76 years of care, Air Force Medical Service honors its community

The Air Force Medical Service turns 76 on July 1, marking more than seven decades of service, sacrifice and innovation in military medicine.



Established in 1949 to support America’s aviator-warriors, the AFMS has grown into a global force - trusted to deliver care in war zones, disaster zones, and every corner of the world where Airmen and Guardians serve. Its legacy is built on the shoulders of generations of medics who answered the call, from early flight surgeons and battlefield medics to today’s deployable medical teams and operational support staff.



This year’s anniversary follows at the heels of a milestone: the 75th anniversary of the AFMS, commemorated throughout 2024. That celebration has produced a growing library of stories, videos, and features that capture the people, missions, and breakthroughs that have shaped the AFMS - and those shaping its future. From the launch of Air Force Medical Command to the continued evolution of medical readiness, the 75th anniversary is more than a look back - it’s a launching point.



And there’s more to come.



As the AFMS enters its 76th year, we will continue sharing the stories that define who we are, highlighting innovation, resilience, and the medics who make a difference every day. From new digital content and spotlights to historical retrospectives and upcoming milestones, our legacy is still being written.



The mission endures. The people inspire. The promise of Trusted Care, Anywhere remains as vital today as it was in 1949.



If you missed the 75th anniversary celebration [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/About-Us/History-Heritage/AFMS-75th-Anniversary/], here’s your chance to catch up.



We shared stories honoring the people, progress, and partnerships that define the AFMS. These highlights reflect the foundation we’ve built - and the future we’re forging:



Modernization: Explore how the AFMS is advancing medical readiness through innovations in aeromedical evacuation, high-altitude life support, and cutting-edge training. One of the most significant milestones is the standup of Air Force Medical Command [https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/AFMEDCOM/] - streamlining command and control to better support operational missions.



Partnerships: Whether on humanitarian missions or combat deployments, AFMS medics work alongside Department of Defense partners, federal agencies, civilian health systems, and international allies. These collaborations ensure world-class care wherever it’s needed.



History & Heritage: Dive into the AFMS origin story, from World War I aviation medics and the 1935 Aero Medical Laboratory to the post-World War II formation of an independent medical service in 1949.

