Golden Knights help 3rd Recruiting Brigade take community outreach to new heights

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army’s 3rd Recruiting Brigade enlisted the help of the U.S. Army Parachute Team—the legendary Golden Knights—for a high-visibility tandem skydiving camp in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, last week.

Held June 25–27, the camp supported Army outreach efforts focused on enhancing civil-military relations and expanding awareness of Army service opportunities through direct community engagement. The result was a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience crafted to foster goodwill and deepen understanding of Army service.

The multi-day event paired elite Army parachutists with hand-picked educators, influencers and civic leaders. Each participant was nominated by a local Army Recruiting Battalion for their community influence and capacity to amplify the Army’s message. Final selections were approved by 3rd Brigade Commander Col. Whitney Jensen, who emphasized the importance of building informed relationships with diverse sectors of American society.

Among those who took the plunge from 12,500 feet were some of social media’s most recognizable military voices. Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Vargas—known online as “Viva La Vargas”—brought his signature humor to the skies, while 1st Lt. Austin von Letkemann, who offers insights into Army life as “MandatoryFunDay,” documented his jump in his own creative style.

Veteran and fitness content creator M. Scott Kramer, known as “ScottyKFitness,” highlighted both the physical and mental strength of the military community while sharing his experience with his audience.

The camp wasn’t only about social media reach. It also welcomed influential local leaders.

Amy Baltimore, a school counseling supervisor from Rutherford County Schools in Tennessee, was nominated by the Nashville Recruiting Battalion. “I’ve learned so much about the Army,” she said. “It just gave me another glance into how much the Army offers.”

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, nominated by the Indianapolis Recruiting Battalion, jumped at the chance to show support for the all-volunteer force.

For the 3rd Recruiting Brigade, the event was a soaring success—both literally and figuratively. For those who jumped, it was a moment of courage, camaraderie and connection they won’t soon forget.

James Anderson, a personal trainer and community volunteer from Akron, Ohio, was nominated by the Cleveland Recruiting Battalion. Though he didn’t expect to be selected, he said, “I found out I got it and was so excited and grateful for this opportunity.”

Dr. Emily Bonistall-Postel, state director of Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, was nominated by the brigade headquarters. “From start to finish, everything was organized with such care, professionalism and kindness,” she said. “The entire team made me feel not only safe, but genuinely seen—a rare and meaningful gift, especially for someone whose daily work centers around creating safety and empowerment for others.”

