Letterkenny Munitions Center welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jim Beecher (left), the incoming commander for the Letterkenny Munitions...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jim Beecher (left), the incoming commander for the Letterkenny Munitions Center, receives the flag from Col. Franyate Taylor, Crane Army Ammunition Activity’s commander, during a change of command ceremony on June 26. Beecher succeeded Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton (right), as commander during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Letterkenny Munitions Center announces the arrival of its new commander, Lt. Col. Jim Beecher.



With an extensive background in leadership and logistics, Beecher steps into this role prepared to lead LEMC in its vital mission of ensuring munitions readiness for military operations worldwide.



“I am extremely honored to be a member of this historic organization that leads the way in the distribution, maintenance, and demilitarization of munitions in support of the Joint Force and international partners, ensuring the readiness of the warfighter,” Beecher said.



Col. Fran Taylor, the commander of Crane Army Ammunition Activity, oversaw Beecher's acceptance of responsibilities during a change of command ceremony on June 26.



Beecher’s previous assignment was as the Executive Officer for the Director of Lead Materiel Integration, Army Sustainment Command Support Operations, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. In May 2007, he was commissioned as a Transportation Officer from the Army ROTC program at Washington University in St. Louis.



“In his Army career, Lt. Col. Beecher has held varied assignments honing his talents as a logistics officer. He deployed five times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve, once in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, and once in support of Operation United Assistance,” Taylor said. “I am confident that Lt. Col. Beecher will move this organization successfully forward and will deal handily with new challenges and obstacles as they may arise. I know he understand the needs of the warfighter.”



Beecher has earned a Master of Business Administration and a graduate certificate in logistics and supply chain management from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Rhodes College, Memphis, Tennessee.



LEMC, a subordinate installation of JMC, conducts regional and contingency distribution of munitions, precision guided munitions maintenance and munitions demilitarization for Army requirements in support of all Department of Defense and international partners to provide readiness to the warfighter.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.