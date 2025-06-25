New commanding officer at helm of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Abigail Clark (right) assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam from Cmdr....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Abigail Clark (right) assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam from Cmdr. Dana Hiatt (left) in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam Theater in Santa Rita, Guam, on June 26, 2025. Capt. Todd Wimmer (center), U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu commanding officer, presided over the ceremony. During Hiatt’s tenure as the first commanding officer of Base Guam she transformed the unit into a vital expeditionary logistics hub, leading over 100 personnel to support 10 remote commands across 1.9 million square miles in the Western Pacific. (Photo courtesy Jose Castro) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — Cmdr. Abigail Clark assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam from Cmdr. Dana Hiatt in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam theater in Santa Rita, Guam, on June 26.



Capt. Todd Wimmer, U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu commanding officer, presided over the ceremony.



During Hiatt’s tenure as the first commanding officer of Base Guam she transformed the unit into a vital expeditionary logistics hub, leading over 100 personnel to support 10 remote commands across 1.9 million square miles in the Western Pacific. Her strategic vision and crew’s efforts ensured sustained cutter operations, extended Fast Response Cutter missions by over 2,000 miles, in turn securing two additional cutters for Guam, strengthening regional presence and maritime security.



Hiatt graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Her career includes service as a student engineer aboard USCGC Boutwell (WHEC 719), executive officer and later commanding officer of USCGC Washington (WPB 1331), and project manager at the Facilities Design and Construction Center in Seattle. She also served as executive officer for Base Cleveland, overseeing support services across the Great Lakes region.



Hiatt holds a Master of Science in civil engineering from Old Dominion University and is a certified Project Management Professional. Her personal awards include a Coast Guard Meritorious Service Medal, five Coast Guard Commendation Medals, and one Coast Guard Achievement Medal. She now departs to Force Readiness Command where she will serve as the chief for the Business Operations Division.



Cmdr. Abigail Clark, most recently served as executive officer of the Coast Guard Communications Command in Virginia, overseeing administration and operational support for global contingency communications, capital cutter fleet assistance, and 24/7 long-range communications monitoring. Her prior roles include logistics department head at Sector Upper Mississippi River, lead C4ISR test officer for the Offshore Patrol Cutter Project, and various positions at the Navigation Center and TISCOM.



Clark holds a Master of Science in information technology, a Bachelor of Science in information systems, and a Graduate Certificate in IT project management. Her personal awards include eight Coast Guard Commendation Medals and three Coast Guard Achievement Medals.



As Clark takes command of Base Guam, she inherits a legacy of exceptional leadership and service. With her extensive experience in communications, logistics, and operational oversight, Clark is well-prepared to lead Base Guam in its mission to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship across the Pacific region.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam

Established in November 2023, Base Guam serves as a critical hub for U.S. Coast Guard operations in the Western Pacific. Supporting U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and visiting units, the base provides essential logistics, infrastructure, and administrative services to ensure mission readiness across the region. With an adept team of around over 100 active duty and civilian members, Base Guam maintains strong partnerships with local, regional, and international stakeholders to strengthen the U.S. Coast Guard's presence and logistical capabilities in the Pacific region.