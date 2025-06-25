System Integration: Airmen and Marines collaborate to broaden air defense capabilities

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley | U.S. Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion set up their AN/TPS-80...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley | U.S. Marines assigned to the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion set up their AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. The 12th LAAB required a hill like terrain to set up their G/ATOR system for optimal performance for their mission. The 623rd Air Control Squadron offered up this location as part of a collaboration to integrate the G/ATOR to their Tactical Operations Center Light system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan —U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 623rd Air Control Squadron partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Marines from the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion to conduct a systems integration and joint air surveillance training, June 22–30, 2025.



The Marines brought their AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system to Kadena as part of a broader command and control mission. The G/ATOR, a mobile, multi-mission radar platform, requires specific terrain conditions for optimal operation—conditions that the 623rd ACS was uniquely positioned to provide.



Recognizing the potential for enhanced interoperability, the 623rd ACS initiated a collaboration to link the G/ATOR with their Tactical Operations Center-Light system. The TOC-L system processes and integrates radar images, creating a synchronized air picture that enhances situational awareness and expands surveillance capabilities.



“We wanted to take two branches of equipment together to integrate and potentially create an air defense system that can be better utilized and accessed on Okinawa, and support future joint deployments,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jack Langlais, officer in charge of command and control integration, 623rd ACS.



The integration allows data from the G/ATOR to flow into the TOC-L, giving Airmen clearer, real-time visibility of the airspace and improving cross-branch coordination.



“This collaboration not only expands the possibilities of our systems, but also gives an opportunity to provide future capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Elias Yousefi, commander, 623rd ACS.



The G/ATOR system offers advanced air and ground surveillance as well as weapons control from a single mobile platform, while the TOC-L consolidates data from multiple assets to support agile decision-making in joint operations.



This integration exercise represents a significant step toward enhanced joint interoperability, as both services work to ensure seamless coordination across platforms. In an evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape, partnerships like this ensure U.S. forces remain agile, integrated, and ready for tomorrow’s challenges.