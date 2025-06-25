Hatching Honu: Over 40 Potential Green Sea Turtle Nests this Season

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - Forty-five potential green sea turtle nests have been detected thus far along the Fort Hase and North Beach shorelines on Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) during the 2025 turtle nesting season. The turtle nesting season began on May 15, 2025, and lasts until September 30, 2025, with peak hatchling emergences between July and August. MCBH has been identified as a hotspot for Green Sea Turtle nesting and is responsible for stewarding nearly 14 miles of shoreline across Pyramid Rock, North Beach, Fort Hase, and Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.



The 45 potential nests were discovered by MCBH’s Natural Resources office, a part of the Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD), and volunteers with Mālama i nā Honu (MINH), an organization focused on detecting nests and collecting data each season to improve conservation measures surrounding the Green Sea Turtle, which is protected by the Endangered Species Act. The appearance of Green Sea Turtle nests on the Mokapu peninsula has been trending upwards, with 2025 having the highest number of nests already from previous seasons. This has been attributed largely to an influx of committed turtle nest surveyors trained by MINH over the years and routine monitoring of the shorelines, which occurs five days a week at MCBH. National Oceanic and Atmospheric personnel also work throughout the evenings and early morning hours to tag and collect data on the nesting Green Sea Turtles.



“Clutch sizes ranged from 65 to 99 eggs with the average being 83 eggs in a clutch,” said Lance Bookless, senior natural resources manager for the ECPD. “Turtles tend to emerge around the 50-day mark after being deposited. We currently have six nests in the emergent window.”

The nesting sites have been cordoned off with high-visibility rope, and signage has been posted to ensure they remain undisturbed along with beach restrictions for military training and leisure activities.



“Detecting, marking, and protecting the nests with a high visibility perimeter goes a long way to reduce conflict with the nesting site. Our conservation law enforcement officers do a great job ensuring the base community is respectful of the nest sites and educating folks on the threatened status of the species,” said Dain L. Christensen, natural resources manager for the ECPD.



Information collected during monitoring includes the survey date, turtle activity, general location of nests, and other noteworthy observations. The accumulation of this data through consistent monitoring each season allows ECPD to utilize adaptive management.



“Adaptive management is an iterative process used by managers to maximize conservation outcomes. The data gathered feeds into a regional database that assists partner agencies with their missions to recover the species,” said Christensen.



Cassie Roberts, the education and outreach specialist with the Natural Resources office, has led multiple efforts to display information across the base to educate the community, also working closely with Provost Marshal’s office personnel, allowing them to better enforce base regulations in accordance with state and federal laws.



“General awareness on base has led to community buy-in and self-policing, which continues to pay dividends,” said Christensen.



The protection of the Green Sea Turtles and their habitats is essential to MCBH’s overall mission readiness through efforts to preserve the environment and strengthen community relations while remaining compliant with federal regulations. The Natural Resources office looks forward to the success of this turtle nesting season and is committed to implementing adaptive management practices supported by the latest science.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 21:53 Story ID: 501960 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hatching Honu: Over 40 Potential Green Sea Turtle Nests this Season, by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.