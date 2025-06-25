Dual-Military Navy Couple Reenlist Together

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen MorenoGarcia | TUCSON, Ariz. (June 27, 2025) – Lt. Earl Pascua (left) administers the oath of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jasen MorenoGarcia | TUCSON, Ariz. (June 27, 2025) – Lt. Earl Pascua (left) administers the oath of enlistment to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Ernesto Lorenzorivero and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Lesly Oseguera during a dual reenlistment ceremony at Main Event in Tucson, Arizona, June 27, 2025. Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix manages more than 37 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Desert Southwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasen C. Moreno-Garcia) see less | View Image Page

TUCSON, Ariz. (June 27, 2025) – Two Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix recruiters stood side by side at Main Event in Tucson, Arizona, raising their right hands as they reaffirmed their oath to serve. But for this dual-military couple, the reenlistment ceremony was more than a career milestone — it was a celebration of service, partnership and perseverance.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Ernesto Lorenzorivero, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Marana, reenlisted for six years. His spouse, Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Lesly Oseguera, assigned to NRS Mission Park, reenlisted for three. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Earl Pascua and held in the presence of friends, family and fellow recruiters.

Oseguera shared that the reenlistment was thanks to the divisional career counselor Fire Control Technician 1st Class Gerardo Valenzuela.

“Our divisional career counselor, FC1 Valenzuela brought up that we needed to reenlist and suggested the dual reenlistment,” said Oseguera. “We realized it was a rare opportunity as neither of us had seen a married couple in the same command reenlist at the same time. It sounded fun, unique and something we could look back on fondly.”

Both Sailors said the decision to reenlist was an easy one.

“We love the Navy and what it’s done for our lives. Even before we got married, we knew we wanted to do 20 years,” said Lorenzorivero. “Doing it on the same day made it even more memorable.”

Oseguera was originally stationed at NTAG San Antonio for two years. The couple worked closely with their chain of commands to align timelines with the Navy’s co-location program and secure co-location approval.

“We got married at the perfect time, and our timeline aligned with the instruction,” said Oseguera. “Our mentor, Lt. Duarte Cousins, who used to be a detailer, told us about the program. Then our command’s leadership helped us make it happen.”

Before co-location, they faced hardship as they managed a long-distance relationship, flying back and forth monthly for two years.

“It was financially draining and very stressful,” said Oseguera. “Being stationed together has allowed us to focus on our careers while having stability in our personal lives. It’s made us happier and more effective as recruiters.”

They agree that serving together in the same district has made them stronger Sailors.

“We’re very competitive, so it keeps things fun,” said Lorenzorivero. “But we also really understand each other. When one of us has a hard day, the other just gets it. That shared experience makes us stronger.”

Their advice to other dual-military couples: take the time to plan and use the resources available.

“Do it,” said Oseguera. “Having your spouse close by makes a world of difference. Just make sure to keep track of your admin paperwork, stay organized and remember that other people are human. Follow up if you do not hear from them. The effort it takes to coordinate it is worth it.”

Serving together, they’ve learned that success, in recruiting and marriage, comes down to showing up for each other every day with intention.

“Commitment is about consistency and resilience,” said Oseguera. “Whether it’s a mission or a marriage, you support each other through everything. That’s how you grow together.”

NTAG Phoenix’s area of responsibility includes more than 37 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado.