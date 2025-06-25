NTAG Phoenix Continues Lifesaving Campaign with Ongoing Blood Drive Efforts

Courtesy Photo | 250528-N-LN095-1023 PHOENIX (May 28, 2025) — Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250528-N-LN095-1023 PHOENIX (May 28, 2025) — Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix, pose after donating blood outside NTAG Phoenix headquarters. The blood drive was coordinated by the NTAG Phoenix First Class Petty Officers Association. Talent Acquisition Group Phoenix manages more than 37 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Desert Southwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Braylin Mccutcheon) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX (May 28, 2025) — The Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix First Class Petty Officers Association continued its lifesaving blood drive campaign with a donation event held outside NTAG Phoenix headquarters, May 28, collecting 10 units of blood to support local hospitals.

The event, part of an ongoing partnership with Vitalant, follows a successful drive held April 9 outside Navy Recruiting Station Chandler, where 15 donations were collected. In total, the campaign has brought in 25 units of blood — potentially enough to save up to 50 lives, based on standard donation impact estimates.

“Every drop counts,” said Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Zachary B. Dawson, the event coordinator and vice president of the NTAG Phoenix First Class Petty Officers Association. “We’re proud to bring sailors and civilians together to give back in a meaningful way and spread positive relations to our community.”

Dawson also encouraged continued participation with a message shared across the command: “In the midst of civil and economic unrest, share the ability to save lives and give just a little time and effort to better the community by donating today! It may cool your blood, but the satisfaction of making a difference will warm your heart! All Navy Sailors, let’s show them our blood runs blue and put some salt in their veins!”

Organizers say the association plans to hold additional drives in the coming months, reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to community service beyond the uniform.

NTAG Phoenix’s area of responsibility includes more than 37 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 250,000 square miles of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado.