Remember summer safety, practice risk awareness, Fort McCoy safety director says

Installation Safety Specialist Brent Johnson with the Installation Safety Office completes a safety inspection walk-through of buildings in the Commemorative Area on June 26, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Johnson and other safety personnel conduct similar inspections at many facilities across Fort McCoy throughout the year to maintain and ensure safe conditions according to Army and federal regulations.

The 101 Critical Days of Summer runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day every year, and it's a time to take an extra look at safety.



Installation Safety Director Ed De Leon with the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office said it's a time Army safety lets its community know to take that extra emphasis on safety and risk management because of extra risks summer brings.



"The 101 Critical Days of Summer officially start on Memorial Day weekend and runs until Labor Day weekend where special emphasis is placed during this period of increased safety incidents related to motor vehicles, water activities, sports, and recreational gatherings," De Leon said. "The 101 Days of Summer Safety emphasizes risk management and hazard awareness."



"Please take the time to assess your hazards over the summer months and pay special attention to the causal factors that increase your risk — alcohol consumption, distracted driving, excessive heat, fatigue, and complacency," De Leon said.



As part the increased awareness effort, safety personnel with the Installation Safety Office at Fort McCoy have also been conducting facility inspections throughout the summer to ensure facilities meet Army safety standards.



De Leon's team has also continuously worked with military units and personnel training at Fort McCoy during the summer to ensure they not only follow safety requirements but also have everything they need to operate safely.



For everyone, however, more summer safety tips can be found at https://health.mil/News/Articles/2021/06/03/Safety-tips-for-the-101-critical-days-of-summer.



In that article, they provide the following safety tips:



— Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.



— Always carry water with you and drink frequently.



— If you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated.



— Always wear sunscreen outside and frequently reapply.



— Hats and sunglasses are a good idea each time you go outside.



— Know your own limits when it comes to activity.



— Watch for signs of heat strain and heat stroke.



— Try to stay out of the sun when it is at its height, especially between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.



— If bugs are a problem, use a bug spray made with DEET or a naturally derived product. Mosquitoes can cause Zika and West Nile infection and disease.



— If ticks are a problem, wear long pants and long sleeves and use bug spray. Check for ticks when you remove your clothes. Ticks can cause a number of diseases, and deer ticks, which cause Lyme disease, are tiny.

If you find a circular red spot like a bullseye on your skin after being outdoors, you may have been exposed to deer ticks. Check with your health care provider as soon as possible.



Learn more about summer safety by visiting the Army Safety Center's page at https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Safety-News/ArtMID/10004/ArticleID/8042/CategoryID/276/CategoryName/Safety-Info-Updates/2025-SpringSummer-Safety-Campaign.



Learn more about the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office by visiting https://home.army.mil/mccoy/my-fort/all-services/installation-safety-office.



