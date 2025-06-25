FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 30, 2025 | Gallup, N.M.

NCB 22 Seabees Build Readiness and Impact Lives During Operation FOOTPRINT

GALLUP, N.M. – Sailors from Naval Construction Battalion 22 (NCB 22), a U.S. Navy Reserve Seabee unit based in Port Hueneme, California, recently completed high-impact construction as part of Operation FOOTPRINT—a Navy-led field training exercise conducted in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF) and the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.

While the IRT mission brought together multiple military branches and Department of Defense leadership, Sailors assigned to NCB 22 played a central role in planning, executing and delivering the main project: a new home for a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and his family on the Navajo Nation.

Working under real-world conditions from late April to June, the Seabees completed the three-bedroom, one-bath home from the ground up—performing site preparation, framing, plumbing, roofing, electrical and finish work. The team also responded mid-project to a medical emergency affecting the recipient, adapting the design and constructing a permanent Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramp to ensure accessibility.

“We knew what this mission meant to the community, but it also meant a lot to us as Seabees,” said Builder 1st Class Jesse Bryson (SCW), NCB 22 crew leader. “We got to apply our training in a real-world environment while helping someone who served before us. That’s what being a Seabee is all about.”

Bryson also emphasized the value of learning new skills, such as installing a vertical seam metal roof—something not typically encountered in Seabee missions.

“This gave our team the chance to slow down and focus on quality,” he said. “A lot of times we’re doing expeditionary construction, so this helped us sharpen our skills and reminded us of the attention to detail that’s essential when it counts.”

For many, including Engineering Aide 1st Class Cesar Gonzalez (SWC/EXW), the experience was about more than tools and timelines.

“Working on this house connected us to the community,” said Gonzalez. “Meeting the recipient and their family—especially someone who served in Vietnam—was humbling. It reminded us why this work matters.”

Gonzalez, who works as a source implementation consultant for a major airline in his civilian career, noted that hands-on training events like this help reinforce his Navy qualifications.

“There’s no way I can do my rate on the outside, so evolutions like this are critical,” he said. “I got to lay out the site, do slope tests, pour concrete and the like—real engineering work.”

The shift from the traditional SWIF modular build program to full on-site home construction allowed for greater flexibility and deeper skill application, embodying the “Can Do!” spirit Seabees are known for. The project provided outstanding real-world readiness training, boosting junior Sailors’ confidence and refining the capabilities of the entire team.

Supported by other service components, including the Army National Guard, Sailors from NCB 22 as always led from the front—adapting to evolving requirements and tight timelines, all while upholding the high standards expected of the U.S. Navy construction forces.

While not on the job, NCB 22 Seabees engaged with community members, hosted distinguished visitors and represented the U.S. Navy with professionalism and pride. The mission both fostered camaraderie and a renewed sense of purpose among the Sailors, who left more capable, confident and connected to the Navy, and the Seabees’s, core mission.

“I am extremely proud of all the hard work each and every Seabee put into this project,” said Lt. Appiah, Officer In Charge (OIC) of the mission. “As a leader, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing your troops show up and get the job done!”

Operation FOOTPRINT was part of a broader civil-military engagement strategy, but for the Sailors of NCB 22, it was an opportunity to live out the Seabee ethos, “We Build, We Fight,” and their battalion motto, “Own it!”—all while leaving a lasting impact on the community they served.



