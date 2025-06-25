Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Earn Path To Commission Through Hip Pocket Scholarships

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Two Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy team were recently selected...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Two Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy team were recently selected to receive the highly competitive Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship. It paves the way for them to pursue higher education and future leadership opportunities in the Army as commissioned officers through the Army’s Green to Gold program. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Richard Osei and Sgt. Jesse Martindale, both Pharmacy Specialists, were recognized for their exceptional performance, leadership potential, and commitment to the Army mission. The Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship program allows commanders to nominate top-tier enlisted Soldiers for Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships, which cover full tuition and/or provide a monthly stipend while the Soldier pursues a college degree.

Sgt. Osei will be attending Tuskegee University, where he plans to complete a master’s degree in public policy and administration, continuing his service to the Army through advanced education.

“I’m excited! I don’t know that a lot of people know about this program, but within Munson, we have a 100 percent track record of getting Soldiers selected for this program,” said Osei.

Sgt. Martindale, known for his professionalism and mentorship in the pharmacy, will also use the scholarship to further his academic and leadership goals. He will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Kansas.

“The Army ROTC Hip Pocket Scholarship Program is a lesser known but powerful opportunity within the Army’s educational toolkit. It is designed for high-performing Soldiers recommended by their chain of command, and it enables recipients to commission as Army officers upon completion of their degree and ROTC requirements,” said Cpt. Andrew Ingalls, Munson Medical Company, company commander.

Scholarships may cover two, three, or four years of college expenses, depending on the recipient’s educational path.

Munson leaders said they felt both Soldiers represent the best of Munson’s commitment to readiness and professional development. Their achievements highlight how Army service, education, and leadership growth go hand in hand.

“These Soldiers have shown initiative, excellence in their field, and a desire to grow — both in uniform and as scholars,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center, director. “We are proud to support their success and look forward to seeing them lead the next generation.”

Their accomplishments are a clear example of how the Army’s “Be All You Can Be” philosophy empowers Soldiers to reach new heights in service, professional development, and education.

Learn more about Green to Gold programs at https://armyrotc.army.mil/green-to-gold/