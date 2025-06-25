Forging Readiness, Building Communities: Navy Seabees Lead Transformational and Innovative Readiness Training in Gallup

GALLUP, New Mexico - Against the rugged backdrop of red mesas and sweeping desert skies, U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Construction Battalions 22 and 25, along with 10 New Hampshire Army National Guard members, embarked on a mission that seamlessly blends service and strategy. The Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, the Department of Defense’s premier military training initiative, is being utilized in Gallup, New Mexico, offering a powerful dual purpose: sharpening military readiness while directly supporting underserved American communities.

Former Marine Sgt. Paddy King, a disabled Marine Corps veteran and Gallup resident, had long struggled with substandard housing conditions. Through a coordinated effort led by the Southwest Indian Foundation’s (SWIF) Operation Footprint, and a coalition of community partners, construction began nine weeks ago on a modest, energy-efficient home tailored to meet King’s physical needs.

SWIF, a highly respected nonprofit serving the Navajo Nation and Indigenous communities in the Four Corners region, is integral to this project, building both structural foundations and community empowerment.

The IRT program offers military units across all service branches a unique opportunity to conduct real-world training in logistics, engineering, healthcare, and other essential fields—all while supporting American communities in need. In Gallup, the Navy Reserve has taken the lead, assembling a joint-force task team that combines Seabees, engineers, and logistical specialists.

Lt. Prince K. Appiah, NCB 22 Assistant Operations Officer and Officer in Charge of the IRT Gallup project, emphasized the mission’s dual objectives: "This initiative strengthens our readiness to operate in complex environments while contributing to the long-term resilience of this region. It’s not just about military readiness - it’s about responsibility."

Working alongside SWIF and local partners, the Seabees, Guard Soldiers, and other supporting organizations are transforming infrastructure into this remote, underserved area. The IRT team is providing essential construction expertise, from laying the foundation to framing the structure, ensuring all work meets both military and civilian code standards. This all takes place under the harsh desert sun, demonstrating the Seabees’ unparalleled ability to perform in extreme conditions.

“Project management, wall framing, roofing, electrical wiring, plumbing, concrete placement, finish carpentry, quality control and safety, were some of the wins for us,” said Appiah as he shared the significant achievements the team made during the current Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) period.“We completed a 1,136 square foot, three-bedroom, one bath home and graded 300 feet of an access road for the Navajo Nation.”

These accomplishments demonstrate the versatile and comprehensive capabilities of the Seabees and National Guard, showcasing their ability to perform a wide range of construction tasks while directly supporting a community in need.

Every hammer swing and every logistical operation carried out during the IRT contributes directly to military force readiness. For service members, it’s an invaluable opportunity to work alongside civilian partners, adapt to dynamic environments, and sharpen deployment-critical skills.

For Builder 1st Class Lucio Ramierez, a Navy Reserve Seabee from Naval Construction Battalion 22, the experience has been eye-opening. Ramierez has been involved in home construction since high school and managed his own company for 12 years. He said he has embraced the challenge of doing things and using materials he has never used before, learning quickly on the job and successfully meeting the project’s goals ahead of schedule.

“One of my favorite things to do is teach junior Sailors how to perform any task,” said Ramierz.

The success of the IRT mission in Gallup exemplifies its core mission: using military training to deliver lasting community impact. In doing so, it reaffirms the role of the U.S. armed forces not only as defenders of the nation but as builders of a secure and prosperous America.

Mr. William G. (Bill) Fitzhugh, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, was in attendance of the IRT briefing and remarked, “This partnership goes beyond logistics and construction. It’s about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and reminding our communities that they matter. The Navy has brought more than tools—they’ve brought hope.”

“The Seabee motto is ‘We Build, We Fight and Can Do!’ and we rose to the challenge, accomplishing the mission,” said Appiah. “Complexity of a job gives us the opportunity to learn, train, and become better.”

