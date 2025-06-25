Moody AFB leads the way with first ACC solar-powered command post

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.— The 23rd Wing broke new ground by unveiling Air Combat Command’s first solar-powered command post at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 20, 2025.



As the nerve center of the base, the command post must remain fully operational to sustain critical command, communication, and coordination. By integrating a mobile solar-powered system, Moody AFB enhances its operational resilience, ensuring uninterrupted capabilities in degraded or expeditionary environments.



“Back in February, we came across a solar-powered command post asset that hadn’t been fully utilized yet and decided to explore its capabilities,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary McPherson, 23rd Wing command and control operations systems noncommissioned officer in charge. “All of the problems we have had in past exercises and scenarios could be solved if we had something solar powered because the issue is always getting the power to work.”



To put the asset to the test, command post integrated it into their regularly scheduled semi-annual activation, simulating real-world operational conditions.



“We have a lot of required training: monthly professional development, quarterly certification scenarios, and our semi-annual activation hours—so the timing was perfect,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Harris, 23rd Wing command and control operations systems superintendent. “The goal of this training was to tie everything back to the mission, so even our younger Airmen can walk away with knowledge that actually applies and builds the bigger picture.”



Within an 11-hour window, command post set up the solar-powered command and control tent, established communications, and conducted a rapid tear down in response to a simulated threat.



The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron and 23rd Communications Squadron supported the setup, ensuring operational functionality. The primary goal of the exercise was to demonstrate proof of concept for Agile Combat Employment operations.



“Think back to something like Hurricane Helene when no one had internet. This setup could’ve made a huge difference,” McPherson said. “Whether it’s for exercises, real-world emergencies, or even safety responses, this capability provides a fully functional workspace right at the site. Instead of waiting hours for a safety team to respond, you are already there, with internet, air conditioning, power and everything you need to operate immediately without missing a beat.”



Harris emphasized the system’s flexibility, noting that nearly every unit on base,and even those at contingency locations, could benefit from the solar-powered capability, helping to eliminate roadblocks and enhance mission continuity while potentially reducing costs and improving response times.



“Within two hours, you can have a fully running command post,” McPherson said. “In less than a day, you can end up on an island, be fully up and running, launching aircraft, take it down and leave. Whereas in most scenarios, we spend the first two days just trying to get power or internet. If we can get a team and set it up in that amount of time, then it is invaluable.”



Looking ahead, the team is already planning ways to expand integration and training opportunities utilizing the lessons learned.



“The next step is getting our controllers into the field, connecting with other units, participating in their training, and seeing firsthand how the mission comes together,” Harris said. “That experience helps them understand why their role is critical. I want them to see all of the different mission sets that we do touch and are a part of.”



McPherson added that this innovation enhances joint interoperability, aligning with other services and opening doors for increased collaboration across domains.



By launching Air Combat Command’s first solar-powered command post, Moody AFB is advancing toward a more agile, responsive and sustainable force while setting a new benchmark for mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:53 Story ID: 501926 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody AFB leads the way with first ACC solar-powered command post, by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.