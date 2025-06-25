A Proud Moment of Recognition and Achievement

Graduates of the 2025 American Legion Youth Police Program stood tall at the Illinois Military Academy, Springfield, Illinois, June 27, following a week of immersive training focused on discipline, teamwork, and leadership.



Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, addressed the cadets alongside law enforcement and American Legion leaders during the graduation ceremony. “The military and law enforcement have a lot of things in common… similar discipline, similar decision-making skills,” Williams said. “But the most important similarity is the concept of teamwork.”



Throughout the week, cadets participated in a wide range of training events, including drill and ceremony, physical fitness, and classroom instruction. They learned to move and perform together as a single unit — building bonds rooted in accountability, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to public service.



From the classroom to the parade floor, cadets demonstrated the values of integrity, respect, and professionalism. As they crossed the stage to receive their certificates and challenge coins, they were not just closing out a week of training, they were stepping forward as future leaders in their communities.

