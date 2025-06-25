Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Proud Moment of Recognition and Achievement

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Graduates of the 2025 American Legion Youth Police Program stood tall at the Illinois Military Academy, Springfield, Illinois, June 27, following a week of immersive training focused on discipline, teamwork, and leadership.

    Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, addressed the cadets alongside law enforcement and American Legion leaders during the graduation ceremony. “The military and law enforcement have a lot of things in common… similar discipline, similar decision-making skills,” Williams said. “But the most important similarity is the concept of teamwork.”

    Throughout the week, cadets participated in a wide range of training events, including drill and ceremony, physical fitness, and classroom instruction. They learned to move and perform together as a single unit — building bonds rooted in accountability, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to public service.

    From the classroom to the parade floor, cadets demonstrated the values of integrity, respect, and professionalism. As they crossed the stage to receive their certificates and challenge coins, they were not just closing out a week of training, they were stepping forward as future leaders in their communities.

