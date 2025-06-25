NMRTC Sigonella Conducts Lifesaving Training Powering Readiness Across Navy Medicine Enterprise

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250604-N-TY711-7418 SIGONELLA, Italy. (June 4, 2025) Sailors and staff assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | 250604-N-TY711-7418 SIGONELLA, Italy. (June 4, 2025) Sailors and staff assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella participate in a Basic Life Support (BLS) training class, June 4, 2025. The BLS/CPR program equips medical personnel and lay responders across NMRTC Sigonella, NMRTU Bahrain, and Detachment Souda Bay with critical lifesaving skills. As part of Navy Medicine's commitment to operational readiness and expeditionary medical support, the program trained over 3,400 individuals in Fiscal Year 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Sicily – The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella is reinforcing warfighter readiness and supporting expeditionary operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa through a robust and far-reaching Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) program.



Administered from NMRTC Sigonella and encompassing NMRTU Bahrain and Detachment Souda Bay, the program ensures medical personnel, tenant commands, and even lay responders are equipped with the lifesaving skills required to respond to emergencies—whether aboard a ship, in an austere environment, or on base.



The program's administrator, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Nicholas Setta, oversees all instructional operations for the tri-site enterprise and directly manages more than 100 certified instructors across the region. In Fiscal Year 2024 alone, over 3,400 personnel were trained and certified through the program, sustaining vital readiness requirements and ensuring force health protection remains mission-ready.



“Our BLS and CPR program is more than a certification pipeline—it’s a force multiplier that extends the reach of life-saving capability to every corner of the Fleet,” said Captain Lalon Kasuske, Department Head of Staff Education and Training (SEAT). “The team’s commitment directly supports operational preparedness and reflects the core values of Navy Medicine.”



At the heart of daily operations is HM2 Setta, who has emerged as a driving force in coordinating course delivery, mentoring junior instructors, and leading by example. His initiative and attention to detail have played a critical role in maintaining instructional quality and aligning the program with American Red Cross (ARC) standards.



The program’s success is further shaped by the leadership of Mrs. Katia Arico, the Staff Education and Training Administrator. As Program Director, Arico ensures curriculum compliance, instructor development, and administrative oversight—all while mentoring instructors and delivering continuous improvements to meet evolving mission needs.



With regular monthly classes at NMRTC Sigonella and coordinated offerings at partner sites, the program is a cornerstone of both command readiness and regional health security. Every certification issued is a step toward sustaining a medically ready force prepared for contingency operations, humanitarian assistance, or combat support.



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, along with its subordinate commands NMRTU Bahrain and Detachment Souda Bay, provides vital health care services and medical readiness support to U.S. forces operating across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. 5th Fleet areas of responsibility. These strategically positioned units serve as key enablers of force health protection, expeditionary medical operations, and partner nation engagement across three combatant commands.