DMR recognizes Signal’s ‘best of the best’

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The U.S. Army Signal School hosted its annual Distinguished Members of the Regiment (DMR) induction ceremony at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center on June 28. Seven new members were honored and inducted into the elite group, joining the ranks of 186 previously inducted individuals. Twelve of the total 198 were inducted posthumously.



Established by the Signal Corps upon regimental activation in 1986, the DMR program recognizes “personnel who have made a special contribution and distinguished themselves in their service to the Regiment.”



The 43rd Chief of Signal and U.S. Army Signal School Commandant, Col. Julia M. Donley, opened the ceremony with a message to the 2025 DMR inductees – all of whom she served with at some point, with the exception of the two inducted posthumously.



“It’s always an honor to kick off the annual ball with this particular event,” Donley said. “This year’s 165th [Signal Corps Anniversary Ball] theme is, ‘A Legacy of Communication: Where Skill and Courage Count.’ The inductees … truly embody that legacy of skill and courage.”



Distinguished Members of the Regiment must be current or former members of the Signal Corps Regiment. Nominees may be active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, Army National Guard, or Signal Regiment Department of the Army civilians (active or retired status). The primary mission of DMR is to perpetuate the history and traditions of the Signal Regiment, thereby enhancing unit morale and esprit.



2025 Distinguished Members of the Regiment are:

• Lt. Gen. (Retired) John B. Morrison

• Maj. Gen. (Retired) Randy S. Taylor

• Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) Deshawn L. Bell

• Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) Danny D. Burns

• Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired) William L. Robinson II

• Lt. Col. William Wyler (Posthumous)

• Technician 5th Grade Charles J. Chibitty (Posthumous)



Each inductee was presented with a distinguished lapel pin and DMR certificate while their individual accomplishments and contributions were read aloud.



Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa M. Gandy closed out the ceremony before inviting everyone to continue the celebration at the 165th Signal Corps Anniversary Ball, which was taking place in the same building.



“You embody excellence and leadership in our regiment and what we all strive to be,” Gandy said. “I have also been honored to have worked alongside some of you, and so as we celebrate our 165th birthday of the Regiment today, we also want to celebrate you and your families for their enduring support throughout your career.”



A complete list of DMR inductees and more information can be found on the Signal School’s Distinguished Members of the Regiment page here: https://cybercoe.army.mil/Cyber-Center-of-Excellence/Schools/Signal-School/History/Distinguished-Members-of-the-Regiment/ .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:32 Story ID: 501919 Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DMR recognizes Signal’s ‘best of the best’, by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.