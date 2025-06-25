SPRIING opens refreshed playroom for families at Travis AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Kristen Johnson, spouse of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson express their appreciation to volunteers and spouses who helped make the Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway Connection Corner Playroom a reality at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 25, 2025. The renovated playroom was made possible through volunteer support and aims to foster connection, resilience and safe play for young children in the Travis AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Military families at Travis AFB now have a newly renovated playroom designed to foster connection, resilience and safe play for young children, following the official opening of the Spouses Professional Reach Innovation Inspiration Networking Gateway (SPRIING) Connection Corner Playroom, June 25, 2025.



SPRIING is an initiative at Travis AFB aimed at building professional and social support networks among military spouses, while also providing a welcoming environment for families and children.



While the community space has been in use for over a year, the adjacent playroom was updated this spring through spouse volunteer efforts, donated materials and funding from an Air & Space Forces Association F2 Quality of Life Focus Grant.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, emphasized the vital role of spaces like the connection corner in strengthening community bonds and enhancing family readiness.



Kristen Johnson, spouse of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson, expressed her appreciation to the volunteers and Travis AFB spouses who contributed to making the new playroom a reality.



With fresh paint, engaging toys, and perfectly sized tables and chairs for little ones, the room is designed to spark imagination and playful learning.



“The connection corner is a great space to allow children to play safely with others in an indoor area, while meeting other spouses and families,” said Ashley Logan, True North program manager. “It fosters connection and family resiliency within the Team Travis community.”



The playroom is geared toward children age 5 and under, while the adjoining community room is designed for adults and older children, featuring a small library and television area.



The SPRIING space, located inside the First Street Chapel, is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on holidays and down days. No sign-up is required, and the facility is free to use.