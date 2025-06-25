LRAFB EOD technician named AMC NCO of the Year

Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 13, 2025. Sanders was recently notified he is Air Mobility Command’s 2024 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, a result of a year of hard work and dedication to the mission, at both stateside and deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Staff Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, has been named Air Mobility Command’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for his outstanding performance and contributions to national defense.



Sanders’ 14-year Air Force career began in February 2011 as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning apprentice, with assignments to Osan Air Base, South Korea, and Aviano Air Base, Italy. After deploying to Afghanistan, he retrained into the EOD career field, and was stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, before arriving at Little Rock AFB.



“I didn’t submit myself for the award,” said Sanders. “But if there’s any motivation behind it, it’s about representing my flight and our team’s accomplishments over the last few years. It’s also about my family, showing my kids that the long hours and time away mattered.”



His most significant contribution came during a recent deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. Originally stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sanders was forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, where he led triage operations for downed one-way attack drones targeting U.S. and coalition forces.



Throughout the deployment, Sanders supported operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, frequently embedding with joint and coalition partners. He was one of only two Air Force EOD technicians selected to support the forensics lab mission.



“A big part of our mission was identifying individuals operating drones against U.S. personnel and helping prevent future attacks,” he said.



Following his deployment, Sanders and his wife welcomed their second child—an experience he calls grounding. He credits his family as his foundation.



“My wife was the first person I called after I found out I won,” he said. “She’s always been my biggest supporter.”



Professionally, Sanders said the recognition affirmed the sacrifices he and his team have made.



“It gave me more confidence in the work I’ve put into the Air Force and into this career field,” he said. “I hope it helps spotlight what EOD teams bring to the mission.”



Master Sgt. Brandon Tran, 19th CES EOD flight chief, said the award comes as no surprise to those who serve alongside Sanders.



“SSgt Sanders is the embodiment of service before self and an exceptional operator in not only the Air Force but joint environment,” Tran said. “The dedication to his skill craft and to the team is unmatched, making him our go-to NCO and team leader. It is an honor to serve with him and call him an EOD brother.”



Looking ahead, Sanders is preparing to attend a special operations selection course in November. The course, part of a development effort to integrate Air Force EOD into future special warfare teams, reflects his commitment to continued growth and operational readiness.



“This award isn’t just about me,” said Sanders. “It’s about our community and what we can do when we’re trusted with the mission.”