Gaining Altitude: Officer Promotions from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following officers who have promoted in the last year.
To 1st Lt.:
Marquis Davis
Lonnitria Harvell
Braxton Strickland
To Capt.:
Kelly Alexander
Viki Bloemker
Michael Brown
Chandra Carnahan
Emily Hightower
Michael McDuffie
Troy Smith
To Maj.:
Thomas Boone
Natasha Bozeman-Guthridge
To Col.:
Jameson Durham
Stuart Martin
