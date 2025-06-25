Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: Officer Promotions from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following officers who have promoted in the last year.

    To 1st Lt.:
    Marquis Davis
    Lonnitria Harvell
    Braxton Strickland

    To Capt.:
    Kelly Alexander
    Viki Bloemker
    Michael Brown
    Chandra Carnahan
    Emily Hightower
    Michael McDuffie
    Troy Smith

    To Maj.:
    Thomas Boone
    Natasha Bozeman-Guthridge

    To Col.:
    Jameson Durham
    Stuart Martin

