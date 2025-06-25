Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Graduate Medical Education program celebrates graduating residents, interns, and fellows

Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Members of the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Directorate for Graduate Medical...... read more read more Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Members of the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Directorate for Graduate Medical Education pose for a group photo on June 27, 2025. The program graduated 11 family medicine residents and 10 family medicine interns, two sports medicine fellows, and one family medicine-obstetric fellow. The Family Medicine Residency Program accounts for nearly a one-quarter of all family medicine physicians in the Navy. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is celebrating a successful year of advanced medical training through several Graduate Medical Education programs. On June 27, 2025, the GME Directorate graduated 11 residents and 10 interns from the Family Medicine Residency Program, two sports medicine fellows, and one family medicine-obstetric fellow.



The graduating class received 100% pass rates on their Family Medicine Certification Examinations given by the American Board of Family Medicine. NMCCL’s program produces about one-quarter of all family medicine physicians in the Navy, according to U.S. Navy Captain Elizabeth Frame, director for graduate medical education at NMCCL.



“The ability to seamlessly provide both garrison care, which contributes to readiness, and prolonged casualty care, which could be necessary during operational movements/deployments, in a resource-constrained environment is the key reason that family physicians are so uniquely suited to care for our Sailors and Marines. This is what they have been trained for.”



Residents and interns rotated through multiple clinical settings at NMCCL including inpatient wards, outpatient family medicine, emergency medicine, mental health, pediatrics, and more. Upon completion of residency, physicians possess a full scope of capabilities from delivering babies to performing inpatient and outpatient procedures.



U.S. Navy Lieutenant Severiano Acebo, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, is one of three Chief Residents chosen by his graduating peers.



“We get robust inpatient experience, labor and delivery experience; we also work in the Emergency Department,” said Acebo. “We follow our patients throughout their time here as they’re empaneled to us. There are several of our residents have delivered babies here and then see them grow into toddler age.”



Throughout three years of the program, graduating residents logged more than 14,900 patient encounters and 3,664 procedures while graduating interns recorded 1,341 patient encounters and just over 1,300 procedures.



“Our attendings are super supportive in teaching us and encouraging us to do anything we want to set our minds to, whether that’s more obstetrics or more procedural or if you just really like clinic,” explained Acebo. “We also try to get all of our residents to present at the annual [NMCCL] Research Symposium. There’s a lot of opportunities for research, for doing case reports or presenting lectures at national conferences.”



Frame cites the collegial staff and Camp Lejeune’s high tempo as important reasons for why prospective residents or interns should seek application for NMCCL’s Family Medicine Residency Program.



“Lejeune provides the most opportunity to hone your skills through its large numbers of obstetrics and inpatient encounters within a military treatment facility; these opportunities are critical to maintaining readiness and relevance as a wartime specialty,” said Frame. “This, coupled with Lejeune’s role as a trauma center, allows our trainees to see more and experience volumes that no other Navy Family Medicine resident will experience.”



Since establishment in 2003, the program has graduated 157 physicians, 169 interns, seven family medicine obstetric fellows, and four sports medicine fellows. Family Medicine Residency embarks on its next academic year for residents and interns on July 1, 2025.



Individuals interested in pursuing GME pathways at NMCCL should visit this website for more information: https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/DHA-GME/Institutions/Camp-Lejeune.