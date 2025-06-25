Offutt’s 55th Medical Group holds change of command

Photo By Dana Heard | Col. Sarah Evans speaks to the men and women of the 55th Medical Group at the Event...... read more read more Photo By Dana Heard | Col. Sarah Evans speaks to the men and women of the 55th Medical Group at the Event Center, Offutt Air Force Base Nebraska. June 24, 2025. Evans assumed command of the 55th MDG and will be responsible for enrolled patients from Offutt AFB and retirees in the local area. (U.S. Air Force Photos by D.P. Heard) see less | View Image Page

Col. Tracy Bozung relinquished command of the 55th Medical Group to Col. Sarah Evans during a change of command ceremony held June 24, 2025, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.



Evans previously served as the commander and medical training facility director of the 82nd Medical Group, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Sheppard is home to both the largest technical and flying training wings in the Air Force, the 80th Flying Training Wing.



From July 2023 to June 2025, Bozung served as the commander of the 55th MDG, which supports nearly 20,000 enrolled patients from the 55th Wing, United States Strategic Command, 95th Wing, 557th Weather Wing, and other units at Offutt.



“I could not be prouder of the 55th “Mighty Medics,” said Bozung. “During my tenure, they successfully executed the mission despite challenges and resource limitations. We made significant improvements born from necessity and a sincere desire to serve the patients better. The team is resilient and dedicated, fully committed to trusted care. I have no doubt Col. Evans will take the Medical Group to the next level, ensuring ready medics and medically ready forces for global engagements.”



The 55th MDG, and its four squadrons, support over 49,000 Department of Defense beneficiaries in Omaha and the surrounding areas.



"Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” said Evans. “In medicine, in military operations, and in life—things change fast. We will train hard. We will prepare deliberately. We will inspect what we expect, because readiness is not just a checkbox; it’s a culture, mindset, a responsibility we owe to each other and to the warfighters who depend on us.”