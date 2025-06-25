Warrenton Airmen Return from Deployment as Squadron Converts to Cyberwarfare

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Nicholas Rhodes returns the Oregon State Flag to Adjutant General Alan...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Nicholas Rhodes returns the Oregon State Flag to Adjutant General Alan Gronewold during a demobilization ceremony in Warrenton, Oregon on 8 June, 2025. The flag was brought with members of the 116th Air Control Squadron when they deployed in the fall of 2024 in support of United States Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Eduardo Varela) see less | View Image Page

WARRENTON, Ore. -- Thirty-four Airmen of the 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) stationed at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Oregon deployed to support USCENTCOM air and space operations in the Fall of 2024 through Spring of 2025. After returning, a demobilization ceremony was held to welcome them back and recognize their achievements in defense of the U.S. and its allies.



During the ceremony, Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, addressed the returning Airmen.



“You provided critical air and space mission support that was essential to regional stability in the Middle-East,” said Gronewold. “Your operators and maintainers performed with distinction, upholding the proud tradition that has made this unit one of the most respected command and control organizations in the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force.”



The 116th, known as the “Longracks”, was federally recognized as a unit in 1971, and has since supported national defense during many operations to include Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve among others. This most recent deployment, which supported Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve, saw members of the squadron deploy across multiple locations in the continental United States and overseas.



“Our world stands at a constant inflection point between peace and instability,” said Lt. Col. Casey Robbins, prior 116th ACS Commander. “It was these [deployed 116th ACS Airmen] who, when tasked, planned and executed large scale strikes against terrorist organizations bent on sowing regional instability.”



This gathering marked the final demobilization ceremony for the 116th ACS as they transition from an air control mission, to a new cyber mission. What’s left of the Airmen who previously performed command and control, now temporarily exist as the 142nd Operations Group Section during the transition that began on 1 April, 2025.



Robbins, Commander of the 116th at the time of the deployment, passed on leadership of the unit to Lt. Col. Nicholas Rhodes during a ceremony held later on the day of the demobilization. Rhodes, previously the Director of Operations (DO) for the 116th ACS, served as the DO of the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron during the deployment.



While preparing for their deployment, the Airmen knew that they would not be returning to the unit that they were leaving, but their focus was on the contingency tasks that awaited them.



“We were laser focused on executing operations,” said Rhodes. “The week we arrived, Iran launched a large-scale missile and drone attack, and a few months later we were controlling strikes in Yemen. So our daily focus was on controlling the airspace and finding enemy missiles and drones to destroy.”



According to Rhodes, the reality of returning home and not belonging to their long time squadron began to set in toward the end of the deployment. “As we prepared to return, the feeling was somewhat anxious and somber. There were a lot of unknowns about the future and of course, losing a mission that is so vital, and one we care deeply about.”



At the unit’s demobilization, Gronewold reflected on the Longracks’ legacy and care for the coastal communities.



“Your deep connections to the communities of Astoria, Warrenton, and Seaside reflect the very essence of what it means to be a citizen Airman,” said Gronewold during the demobilization ceremony. “You’re not merely stationed here, you’re integral parts of these communities, balancing your military service with your civilian lives, strengthening both through your dedication.”



During this moment of transition, the unit is still based out of Camp Rilea, but where they will end up is still unknown. A lot of work remains as the Operations Group Section works to stand up two new cyber warfare squadrons, the first of their kind in the state of Oregon.



“We should find out where the two Cyber Ops Squadrons will be based this summer, and in September our first group of cyber warfare operators and operations officers will head off to school in Mississippi,” detailed Rhodes. “By next summer we plan to officially stand up the two new cyber ops squadrons and work to get Initial Operational Capability as soon as possible.”



As to how the remaining members are responding to this revolutionary change to their journey, Rhodes made it clear. “We have a phenomenal team that will take on the challenges of the conversion and carry on the Longracks’ tradition of excellence in this new mission.”