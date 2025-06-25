75th FAB welcomes new command team

FORT SILL, Okla. – The 75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) conducted its Brigade Change of Command Ceremony June 26 at the Fort Sill Old Post Quadrangle. Col. Stephen C. Walker and Command Sgt. Maj. John A. Bamba relinquished command of the brigade to Col. Paul I. Lashley and Command Sgt. Maj. Garry C. Pruitt.

“I really appreciate the support of the community and what we’ve poured our life into: investing in others, the friendships that we’ve made here, and having the opportunity to serve and support the Soldiers and members for the Diamond Team,” said Walker.

A native of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, Col. Walker commissioned from the United States Military Academy as a Field Artillery 2nd Lieutenant in 1999. He served with distinction in a myriad of duty positions across the United States, the Republic of Korea, and two deployments to Iraq before taking command of 75th FAB, or the “Diamond Brigade”, in June 2023.

Command Sgt. Maj. Bamba, from the Northern Mariana Islands, enlisted in the Army in August 1996 as a 13B Cannon Crewmember. He too had a long and distinguished career across several positions and duty stations around the world before assuming responsibility of the Diamond Brigade in January 2023.

The two accomplished much during their tenure as the Diamond Brigade command team. They led the brigade through its participation in III Armored Corps’ “Warfighter” series of exercises, a periodic joint and multinational exercise involving thousands of troops designed to enhance interoperability between sister U.S. military units and allied partners. The brigade was instrumental in two iterations of Project Convergence, providing invaluable assistance in fielding the Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher as part of the U.S. Army’s Continuous Transformation efforts. And the Diamond Brigade cemented its ability to collaborate and operate with U.S. allied military partners during Exercise Daring Warrior, a multinational exercise with the Singapore Armed Forces designed to fulfill their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live firing and training evaluation requirements.

Finally, after nine years of providing continuous Multi-Launch Rocket System battalion support to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade in Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Col. Walker and Command Sgt. Maj. Bamba facilitated the historic return of Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the first time since 2015 all of the Diamond Brigade was on Fort Sill for the holiday season.

Eager to continue the Diamond Brigade’s legacy of excellence, Col. Lashley brings exceptional leadership and experience from his 24-year long career. From Huntsville, Alabama, Lashley commissioned in 2001 from the University of North Alabama and served in high-ranking positions in Germany, Iraq, Korea, Kuwait, Jordan, and across the U.S., most recently serving on the Joint Staff, Deputy Directorate for Regional Operations and Global Force management as the Global Force Management Division Chief and the Joint Operations Division Chief of Staff.

Command Sgt. Maj. Pruitt, from Boyd, Texas, enlisted in November 2003, also as a 13B Cannon Crewmember, serving in crucial leadership positions across the U.S. and Germany, and through two combat deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and one combat deployment to Afghanistan.

“This brigade is both historic and extraordinary. Since its inception in 1921, it’s matured over a century through combat,” said Lashley during his ceremony speech. “From defending the coast in the Pacific Northwest to reinforcing NATO in Europe, this brigade has remained relentless in its pursuit of artillery dominance […] I am deeply humbled and honored to be a member of this distinguished team.”

Lashley is no stranger to the Lawton-Fort Sill community: he attended the Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill; served as the operations officer and executive officer for the 2nd Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 214th Field Artillery Brigade; served as the brigade operations officer and deputy commanding officer for the 75th Field Artillery Brigade; and commanded the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. “I think the dynamic between Fort Sill and Lawton is a model dynamic that the rest of the Army can look at,” he said. “We’re excited to be back with Fort Sill, with III Armored Corps, with 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and to be a part of this community.”

The Diamond Brigade looks forward to Lashley’s and Pruitt’s leadership, and wishes the best for Walker, Bamba, and their Families as they proudly continue their service in the United States Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:10 Story ID: 501884 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Hometown: BOYD, TEXAS, US Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US Hometown: JERSEY SHORE, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th FAB welcomes new command team, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.