Four members of the Missouri National Guard traveled to Panama City, Panama, to participate in a three-day subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in logistics as part of the State Partnership Program from June 23–27, 2025.
The team shared best practices on standard operating procedures regarding logistics, possible solutions for budget constraints, logistical operations from both sides, and more.
The exchange included participants from Panamanian security forces in SENAFRONT, logistics experts in SENAPROC, the Panamanian fire department, and the Panamanian Coast Guard — fostering collaboration and mutual learning through discussions on logistics operations planning, budget allocation, scenario development, and lessons from past and current logistic strategies.
From group exercises to creative team-building methods, these exchanges promoted in-depth conversations and mutual understanding regarding logistics operations, barrier resolutions, and best organizational practices from both parties.
The Missouri–Panama partnership continues to receive outstanding feedback, with growing interest and hopeful opportunity from the Panamanians to travel to Missouri to see the Missouri National Guard implement logistics operations and best practices first-hand in the future.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 11:34
|Story ID:
|501883
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri National Guard Shares Logistics Expertise in Panama Through State Partnership Exchange, by Capt. Joshua Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.