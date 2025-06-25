Missouri National Guard Shares Logistics Expertise in Panama Through State Partnership Exchange

Photo By Capt. Joshua Taylor | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Missouri Army National Guard participate in a subject...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Joshua Taylor | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Missouri Army National Guard participate in a subject matter expert exchange with Panamanian Public Forces in Panama City, Panama, June 24, 2025. The visit was part of the Missouri National Guard’s State Partnership Program and aimed to exchange and learn internal processes and standard operating procedures related to logistics and sustainment operations between both countries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Four members of the Missouri National Guard traveled to Panama City, Panama, to participate in a three-day subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in logistics as part of the State Partnership Program from June 23–27, 2025.



The team shared best practices on standard operating procedures regarding logistics, possible solutions for budget constraints, logistical operations from both sides, and more.



The exchange included participants from Panamanian security forces in SENAFRONT, logistics experts in SENAPROC, the Panamanian fire department, and the Panamanian Coast Guard — fostering collaboration and mutual learning through discussions on logistics operations planning, budget allocation, scenario development, and lessons from past and current logistic strategies.



From group exercises to creative team-building methods, these exchanges promoted in-depth conversations and mutual understanding regarding logistics operations, barrier resolutions, and best organizational practices from both parties.



The Missouri–Panama partnership continues to receive outstanding feedback, with growing interest and hopeful opportunity from the Panamanians to travel to Missouri to see the Missouri National Guard implement logistics operations and best practices first-hand in the future.