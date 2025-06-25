Mobile District to celebrate Grand Opening of New Headquarters

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, in partnership with the City of Mobile and the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 30, at 9 a.m. to mark the official opening of its new district headquarters building.



Located at 100 Canal Street in downtown Mobile, the new 190,000-square-foot facility consolidates the district’s operations under one roof for the first time in decades.



The building supports more than 800 employees and was designed to enhance collaboration, increase efficiency, and strengthen the district’s ability to deliver engineering solutions across its expansive mission area.



“This new headquarters is more than a building; it’s a symbol of the continued commitment USACE has made to this region and the communities we serve,” said Col. Jeremy Chapman, USACE Mobile District commander. “Bringing our teams together in a state-of-the-art facility will help us work smarter, respond faster, and deliver stronger results across our area of responsibility.”



Constructed in collaboration with the General Services Administration, the facility features modern infrastructure, secure workspaces, and environmentally sustainable design elements. Its strategic downtown location reinforces the district’s longstanding relationship with the City of Mobile while positioning USACE to better support civil works, military construction, and emergency operations across Alabama, Mississippi, northwest Florida, and portions of Georgia and Tennessee.



“The City of Mobile has a long history with USACE, and we were thrilled to be a partner in their effort to build this incredible new facility,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “I know that the city’s new parking deck will serve USACE employees’ needs while also providing the capacity needed for the incredible events coming to our city because of Mobile Arena. The future of downtown Mobile is bright because of the significant investments happening on this property, and the best is yet to come!”



Construction on the new headquarters began in 2022, transforming a portion of the former Mobile Civic Center site into a secure, modern federal hub. The adjacent parking structure, currently in the final stages of development, is part of a joint effort between the City of Mobile, the building’s owners, and USACE to improve downtown access and enhance government service infrastructure.



The opening of the new headquarters marked a significant milestone for the Mobile District as it builds on more than 200 years of service in the Southeast.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:33