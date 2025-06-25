Munson Army Health Center Boosts Readiness for ACB Soldiers with Special Clinic

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Public Health Nurse 1st Lt. Kennedy Reeves checks-in Army...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Public Health Nurse 1st Lt. Kennedy Reeves checks-in Army Corrections Brigade Soldier Spc. Philippe Tirgari for hearing and vision screening at the military treatment facility on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 25. Munson ran a special clinic to accommodate ACB Soldiers assigned to the United States Disciplinary Barracks the U.S. military's only maximum-security facility. This initiative, tailored to the ACB Soldiers' schedules removes barriers to access and boosts overall medical readiness. see less | View Image Page

Munson Army Health Center recently conducted a special clinic dedicated to providing critical medical readiness services to Soldiers assigned to the Army Corrections Brigade (ACB) at Fort Leavenworth.



This initiative specifically targeted Soldiers supporting the United States Disciplinary Barracks, the U.S. military's only maximum-security facility and the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility.



Recognizing the demanding and often unconventional schedules of ACB Soldiers, Munson organized the clinic to remove barriers to access and ensure these vital personnel can maintain their medical readiness. The clinic offered a range of services essential for MEDPROS compliance, including vision screenings, hearing tests, and lab screenings.



"We understand the unique demands placed on our Soldiers who serve at the USDB," said 1st Lt. Kennedy Reeves, a public health nurse at Munson who led the medical readiness processing event. "Their commitment to maintaining security and order requires them to work shifts that often make it difficult to attend regular appointments. This special clinic was designed to accommodate their schedules and ensure they have access to the medical care they need to stay mission ready."



Reeves said that the clinic was a success, with a significant number of ACB Soldiers taking advantage of the opportunity to update their MEDPROS status. Munson staff provided comprehensive care and guidance, ensuring Soldiers understood their medical requirements and had access to resources for follow-up appointments or further medical attention.



This initiative underscores Munson's commitment to supporting the health and readiness of all Soldiers at Fort Leavenworth. By proactively addressing the specific needs of ACB personnel, Munson is contributing to a more medically ready and resilient fighting force.



Later the summer the health center will partner with the Fort Leavenworth-based U.S Army Command and General Staff College for a readiness rodeo at the college to complete any necessary medical readiness processing for the incoming class of nearly 1,000 service members.



The health center has also assisted medical readiness processing for nearby National Guard and Reserve units.



Soldiers at Fort Leavenworth who need to update their MEDPROS are encouraged to contact Munson Army Health Center at 913-684-6250 for guidance and assistance.