52nd CES conducts large-scale runway lighting restoration

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron completed a comprehensive airfield lighting restoration project at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 22 - June 20, 2025.



The project revitalized the runway to support 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th Air Mobility Squadron operations, ensuring a fully functional airfield that serves as a strategic launch point for U.S. and NATO missions throughout Europe.



To keep pace with those mission demands, the last major upgrade occurred in the early 2000s, when additional lighting was installed to support the expanding 726th AMS operations. However, those upgrades placed added strain on the electrical infrastructure.



“Over the years, the old system gradually wore down due to constant use and exposure to the weather,” said Tech. Sgt. David Higgins, 52nd CES exterior electrical systems noncommissioned officer in charge. “Having a fully lit airfield is crucial for our long-term readiness and the safety of our pilots by ensuring the airfield is safer to land on during low visibility [conditions] for around-the-clock missions.”



Recognizing the urgency, the 52nd CES led a transformative repair effort to overhaul the system and return the airfield to full capacity.



The project involved rewiring underground electrical circuits and replacing 149 in-ground light fixtures along Spangdahlem’s 10,000-foot runway.

“Executing a full runway lighting restoration required precise coordination across multiple units,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Gessert, 52nd CES superintendent. “From flightline access managed by the 52nd Operations Support Squadron, to safety oversight from the 52nd Operations Group, this was a collective effort that showcased what we can achieve as a wing.”

Throughout the renovation, CES Airmen worked extended shifts under intense heat and high winds to complete the job on time. Each fixture, spaced along the entire runway, required careful manual installation, giving Airmen tangible ownership of a mission-critical task.



“This project has been a career highlight for many of our Airmen,” said Gessert. “It’s built confidence, strengthened technical skills, and proven we’re capable of delivering results that directly support the mission anywhere we go next.”



With the completion of the restoration, it not only extends the airfield’s service life, but also exemplifies the 52nd FW’s commitment to operational readiness, agile combat employment and Airmen development.

