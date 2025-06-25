SMART Scholar and Mentor of the Year Awards Announced for Fiscal Year 2024 in Recognition of Their Remarkable Contributions to the Department of Defense

Courtesy Photo | SMART Scholar and Mentor of the Year Award winners for FY 2024 include Priscilla Lee...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SMART Scholar and Mentor of the Year Award winners for FY 2024 include Priscilla Lee and Tyler Goralski, Ph.D., U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center; Michelle Wong and Daniel Woods, Ph.D., U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Vehicles Division; Jordan Ewing, Ph.D. and Paramsothy Jayakumar, Ph.D., U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center; Andrew Jin, Ph.D. and Igor Linkov, Ph.D., U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC); and, Andrew Groenveld, Ph.D. and Michael “Wes” Trim, Ph.D., ERDC. see less | View Image Page

The brightest minds shaping defense innovation? Look no further than the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship Program's Scholar and Mentor of the Year awardees, whose groundbreaking research is directly fortifying Department of Defense (DoD) national security.



Each year, the DoD SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program awards scholar and mentor pairs who demonstrate exemplary technical achievements throughout their SMART-sponsored journeys, from academia to DoD civilian careers. For Fiscal Year 2024, nominations represented SMART Sponsoring Facilities across the entire DoD.



SMART Scholar and Mentor of the Year award winners for Fiscal Year 2024 include Priscilla Lee and Tyler Goralski, Ph.D., U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center; Michelle Wong and Daniel Woods, Ph.D., U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Vehicles Division; Jordan Ewing, Ph.D. and Paramsothy Jayakumar, Ph.D., U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center; Andrew Jin, Ph.D. and Igor Linkov, Ph.D., U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC); and Andrew Groenveld, Ph.D. and Michael “Wes” Trim, Ph.D., ERDC.



The awards are given to scholar and mentor pairs during the pursuit of their SMART-sponsored degree (Phase 1), their DoD civilian employment commitment (Phase 2), or as a seasoned DoD science and technology professional post-service commitment (Phase 3). The awards acknowledge exceptional scholar achievements and the invaluable guidance offered by their DoD mentor at a SMART Sponsoring Facility.



This year’s scholar and mentor pairs were recognized for their research ensuring U.S. technical superiority, including transforming in vitro platforms and capabilities for emerging chemical and biological threats; identifying approaches for improving Air Force sonic fatigue design; remote sensing technologies and machine-deep-learning; data science applications and machine learning tools to address complex infrastructure resilience challenges; dynamic compressive behavior of ultra-high-performance concrete; as well as their contributions to developing the future DoD civilian STEM workforce. The teams have built groundbreaking portfolios and continue to mentor future DoD scientists and engineers through their efforts.



Phase 1 awardee for a doctorate degree Priscilla Lee worked with her mentor, Tyler Goralski, a Phase 3 SMART scholar, at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center on transforming in vitro platforms and capabilities for emerging chemical and biological threats. Their work led to advancements in bioprinting efforts for toxicity testing and helped the Army achieve its research goals across a multitude of projects.



Phase 1 awardee for a bachelor’s/master’s degree Michelle Wong worked with her mentor, Daniel Woods, Ph.D., at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Vehicles Division on static and dynamic structural testing and analysis, combined with rapid prototype design processes with composite materials and finite element modeling. Their work identified approaches for improving Air Force sonic fatigue design, which will serve as the foundation to develop Air Force guidance on sonic fatigue and ultimately guide engineers to design and deliver better aircraft.



Phase 2 awardee for a doctorate degree Jordan Ewing, Ph.D., worked with his mentor, Paramsothy Jayakumar, Ph.D., at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center on remote sensing technologies and machine-deep-learning, building predictive models for mobility purposes and terramechanics applications. Their efforts on the development of off-road autonomy and mobility of military ground vehicles have fostered collaboration between the U.S. Army and international military partners, which ultimately helps to shape the future of defense science and technology.



Phase 2 awardee for a doctorate degree Andrew Jin, Ph.D., worked with his mentor, Igor Linkov, Ph.D., at the U.S. Army ERDC on data science applications and machine learning tools to address complex infrastructure resilience challenges, leading to significant decision-making achievements during emergency responses. Additionally, this vital research, which advances national security, continues to evolve through Jin’s SMART SEED Award by using network models to efficiently integrate geospatial data in decision-making for resilient infrastructure recovery.



The dynamic partnership between Phase 3 awardee Andrew Groeneveld, Ph.D., and his mentor, Michael “Wes” Trim, Ph.D., and fellow Phase 3 SMART scholar, has yielded significant research. Trim, who also serves as a liaison between the SMART Program and the U.S. Army ERDC Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, guided Groeneveld's work on the dynamic compressive behavior of ultra-high-performance concrete. This investigation is critical for extending the lifespan of military-engineered components. Ultimately, their findings will contribute to the development of more resilient structures designed to endure extreme loads and environmental stressors. Their research has resulted in significant financial cost savings and increased operational benefits for the Department.



As a recipient of the SMART Scholarship, scholars in all phases of the program, have access to an incredible ongoing network of industry, academic, and government partners. This network propels the national security careers of SMART scholars, advancing U.S. technical superiority and the development of future leaders in critical science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.



SMART is a merit-based, focused scholarship-for-service program and is one of the largest workforce development initiatives under DoD STEM – the Department’s comprehensive STEM education (K-12 to undergraduate, graduate/PhD) and technical STEM talent development opportunities prepared for defense workforce needs. SMART sponsors undergraduate and graduate students in 23 academic disciplines critical to national security and the DoD’s future by providing full-tuition, annual stipends, summer internships, and guaranteed civilian employment at a DoD Sponsoring Facility. In return, scholars commit to a one-for-one employment commitment at a DoD Sponsoring Facility after obtaining their degrees. Since inception in 2006, the program has awarded more than 5,200 scholarships.



To learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program and the participating DoD Sponsoring Facilities, visit https://www.smartscholarship.org.

To learn more about the Department’s comprehensive STEM education to STEM workforce development opportunities, visit https://www.dodstem.us.