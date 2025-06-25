7ATC, DEVCOM Test sUAS-borne Live-Fire Grenade Drops in GTA

Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army 1st Lt. David Baker, an electronic warfare officer for the 278th Armored...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Collin Mackall | U.S. Army 1st Lt. David Baker, an electronic warfare officer for the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares a M67 grenade for a Skydio X10 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2025. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and 173rd Airborne Brigade all worked together to make this the first live grenade drop from a unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Army for conventional forces. This drop of a live M67 grenade used a Skydio X10 and a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-developed Audible dropper for the first time.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- Conventional U.S. Army forces tested the use of a Skydio X10D small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) combined with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s “Audible” dropper to launch a live M67 grenade for the first time in Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 25, 2025.



The 7th Army Training Command led the live-drop experimentation combining personnel, expertise and equipment from within its own formation, like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard who is deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine; with Grafenwoehr-based units including the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 18th Military Police Brigade; alongside DEVCOM and 1st Army.



“Every technology we test here, every capability we develop, every unit we send out of our training areas more ready – they are not just a European deterrence, but a global deterrence,” said Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, commander, 7ATC. “7ATC is the U.S. Army’s premiere innovation and modernization training organization. Europe is the best place we can train and modernize our warfighting skills, while experimenting with cutting-edge technology in Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels.”



This UAS-borne live-fire test is part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multi-domain modernization and experimentation initiatives, following previous Project Shiv experimentation at 7ATC’s training areas earlier this year.



“We have a strong future of modernization training capabilities here in Bavaria, and 7ATC remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability to improve shared security and deterrence,” Carpenter said. “While this is just an initial test of one capability, the lessons learned here have a rippling effect for informing global defense and building the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line.”



DEVCOM was actively involved in the planning of this live-fire field test, and feedback from the initial test flight and grenade drop was immediately shared with stateside planners despite the early-morning time difference there.



Following the first successful field test, DEVCOM’s science and technology planners and engineers have already incorporated the tactical results and are working on modifications for future versions of Audible that could be employed for company-level live-fire training within U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as across U.S. Forces Command.



Additional iterations of this testing phase are planned to continue at Grafenwoehr through the summer, field testing and refining the development of Audible using other drones as carriers.



“Our first test was a success: it was the first live-ordnance drop from a sUAS for the conventional Army,” said Maj. Phillip Draper, brigade aviation officer for JMTG-U. “We were able to conduct the first test very successfully, and we’ll continue with follow-on tests to provide that information to the Army enterprise for further production.”



“Hopefully we can build on this and make it better, and get those results to the warfighter,” he added, “making it more readily accessible for every commander to use within the U.S. Army.”



He explained the multi-component team from active duty and U.S. Army National Guard as well as Army civilians conducted numerous iterations leading up to the live M67 test using inert and M69 blue-body grenades.



The Audible dropper pulls the pin in flight while the drone is over the target and then drops the grenade.



“This is revolutionary; Soldiers will utilize this capability in the fight beautifully,” said David Oeschger, deputy operations chief for 7ATC.



Multiple layers of safety protocols were in place and approved by the German Ministry of Defense to decrease risk during the rigging and flight. This included Skydio’s internal geo-fence boundary system, and multiple layers of sUAS for observation, interception and disabling maneuvers if needed, as well as “drone busters” on site to disrupt the signal.



Bundeswehr representatives were also onsite to observe the test conducted under strict weather conditions as an additional control measure.



The experiment used a standard ordnance that U.S. Soldiers would carry in combat with the idea that future company- or platoon-level training will include this capability as well as the ability for Soldiers to 3-D print Audible droppers in the field, improving close-air support for future combat Soldiers.



Later the same day, the 173rd Airborne Brigade also was able to test an internally originated dropper, which DEVCOM helped further develop, to conduct a second set of tests dropping a live M67 grenade.