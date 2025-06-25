From 1775 to Today: USAG Bavaria Salutes 250 Years of Army Service

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday was more than a single moment – it was a series of events June 12 through 14 that brought together Soldiers, civilians, Families and local nationals in recognition of the Army’s service since its founding on June 14, 1775.

The celebration at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria spanned multiple locations and included a historical tour, a 5K fun run, cannon fire and ceremonial cake cuttings.

Soldiers and leaders gathered at the Tower Barracks Dining Facility for the first official cake cutting of the day June 13, led by Col. Mike Kimball, chief of staff of 7th Army Training Command, where tradition took center stage as the youngest and oldest Soldiers cut the ceremonial cake — a time-honored act symbolizing the continuity of service.

The celebrations continued with the Grafenwöhr Exchange birthday event, offering children entertainment. Armed Forces Network Bavaria supported the event with music and a live radio show. This time Dwayne D. Key II, deputy to the garrison commander, had the honors of cutting the cake.

Key emphasized the importance of this day and the community, as well as thanking the military members and civilians working for the Army for their commitment and dedication.

“My hope is that in another 250 years, a descendant of a family we helped can tell a story about how the Army changed their life,” said Key. “That’s what this means to me. This is personal. I know what it means to serve, and I know what it means to send someone off. So when I look in these Soldiers’ eyes, I see my kids, my Soldiers, my responsibility.”

When asked what he would tell a Soldier from 1775 and a Soldier of 2025, Key replied:

“To the Soldiers of 1775 and to the Soldiers of 2025, I would say thank you for carrying the weight of this nation without knowing the end or even the middle. Your willingness to do that is what inspires generations to continue to serve.”

Meanwhile, history came to life during the Water Tower Open House, as a steady stream of 160 visitors took part in a tour through the museum and learned about the Grafenwöhr Training Area. Organized and guided by Natalie Simmel, public affairs specialist, visitors had the chance to climb to the top of the tower for sweeping views from one of Grafenwöhr’s oldest landmarks.

“The U.S. Army plays an important role in the history of the Grafenwöhr Training Area, so we thought the Army's 250th Birthday would be the perfect opportunity to open the museum in the Water Tower for that occasion.”

The Bavarian Spouses’ Club, USAG Bavaria School Liaison, the American Red Cross Grafenwoehr, Family Moral Welfare and Recreation and Army Community Service supported the event with information booths.

“I am really happy so many people showed up to the event, and I want to thank all the mission partners that showed up and supported this event,” Simmel said. “Thanks to them the community members got information about upcoming events at the information booths and could learn about the history of the Grafenwöhr Training Area by visiting the museum.”

Celebrations continued Saturday morning, June 14, with a five-kilometer fun run at the Tower Barracks Physical Fitness Center. With free registration and open participation, it drew a wide mix of runners – toddlers in strollers, seasoned noncommissioned officers and retirees – coming together in stride.

The weekend concluded with a birthday bash, as the Warrior Zone, Zone Bar and Zone Café hosted “The Big 250.” The event featured pool, music, specialty drinks and one final cake cutting, capping off the celebration with laughter and connection.

Key praised the local community.

“Grafenwöhr, and Bavaria in general, is something special,” he said. “There’s history, community support and a sense of readiness. Soldiers love to come here. NATO partners want to come here.”

Army birthday events took place across the entire garrison footprint – from Grafenwöhr and Vilseck to Hohenfels and Garmisch – showing that the spirit of the celebration was shared throughout the USAG Bavaria community and beyond.

The 250th birthday was not only a chance to celebrate the Army’s long history and reflect on the people who make that history every day, it was a complete success across the garrison.

For photos of the events, please visit the USAG Bavaria Flickr page:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 03:53 Story ID: 501846 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From 1775 to Today: USAG Bavaria Salutes 250 Years of Army Service, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.