USAG Bavaria recognizes 22 Military Academic Achievement Award recipients

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – The U. S. Army Bavaria Education Center recognized 22 students for their outstanding academic performance and success amidst the demands of their military life during a ceremony June 24, 2025, at the Tower View Conference Center.



Recipients of the Military Academic Achievements Awards were nominated by members of the local community or Europe-contracted schools, those who saw firsthand the positive impact these individuals have made.



From 130 submissions only those 22 were selected to be recognized and celebrated for their unwavering commitment to excellence, both in their studies and their service to the community.



Dwayne D. Key II, deputy to the garrison commander, was the keynote speaker.



“I am so very proud of you all,” he said to the recipients. “You have not only met the challenge of pursuing education while simultaneously meeting the demands of your profession, you have exceeded all expectations.”



The Military Academic Achievement Award recipients consisted of 17 service members and five civilians.



“Now, as you continue in your professional careers, I urge you to keep striving,” he said. “Your successes mean a lot, but it’s your determination – your drive – that will lead to a better future, a stronger military, a more effective warfighter.



“You have proven you can do great things, and, while I expect greater things yet from you, more than anything it is you who should hold yourself to a high standard going forward,” Key continued. “Take pride in your accomplishments and take even greater pride in your work going forward.”



During his remarks Key quoted the 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, underlining he success of the students:



“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence.Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”



One of the recipients was Sgt.1st Class William Theodore Faucett with 7th Army Training Command (Inspector General Office). Faucett was recognized during the event for his Associate of Art in Interdisciplinary Studies. He is currently working on his bachelor degree in the same field.



“My four children are my driving force,” Faucett said. “I want to be an example for them. I always tell them to push and do well in school and it's kind of hard for me to say that if I'm not doing it myself. So now they see things like this ceremony and me getting honors in school, and it's my reason to tell them, ‘Hey, if I can do it you can too.’”



One piece of advice he has for fellow students or community members thinking about pursuing an additional educational career is not to procrastinate.



“Just start,” Faucett said. “Slow and steady wins the race, one class at a time. You will get it done, but you have to start.”



Cpl. Kwaku Adjei Fri Owusu iterated that thought.



“Just start and the rest will follow,” Owusu said. “Start with one class at a time and little by little, tortoise steps, one day you realize you'll be done with a degree and you'll be happy for yourself.”



Owusu is with the106th Finance Battalion and he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy.



Mackenzie Sleigh, education services specialist, spoke about how important the event is:



“It is important to honor community members as well as our service members, because they are over here in Europe, away from home, balancing the life of working full time, being a parent, having to take care of things while maybe their service member is deployed or training or in the field. They are dealing with just the daily struggles of being away from home while on top of that, they're also working towards their degree.”



"They're working towards something that's bigger than themselves and that's for themselves, for their future," Sleigh continued. "So this is really, this event is such an important opportunity for us to take a moment and celebrate all their hard work and recognition for that sacrifice that

they're making."



For community members thinking about pursuing additional education, Sleigh has the following advice:



“I think people refrain from pursuing their education because they have so many questions about how to get started and the whole process feels so overwhelming. So come visit your local Education Center and we will break it down one step at a time and we can also help you kind of walk you through that process.”



For more information about the USAG Bavaria Education Centers visit: https://home.army.mil/bavaria/edcenter



Here is the list of the recognized individuals:

• Sgt. Azeez Ahmed

• Spc. Guillermo Alvarado

• Sgt. Roland Banny

• Britanni Dahmer

• Emily Deadmond

• Spc. Shung Dizayee

• Sgt. 1st Class William Faucett

• Staff Sgt. David Galkin

• Spc. Sebastian Gesto Pena

• Sgt. 1st Class Sh’Kendra Hightower

• Sgt. Angelica Huitron Yanez

• Sgt. 1st Class Margarita Hurtado

• Sgt. Travis Johnson

• Staff Sgt. Matthew Kibble

• Staff Sgt. Travis Knight

• 1st Sgt. Matthew LaRiviere

• Cpl. Kwaku Adjei Fri Owusu

• Capt. Steven Prater

• Camille Solak

• Daryl Steffen

• Wisteria Usera

• Spc. Kymanni Weston



For pictures of the event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCjusB

To watch the AFN FB live recording visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19V58BwA56/