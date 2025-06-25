American Legion national commander, representatives visit Fort McCoy, meet leadership

Photo By Scott Sturkol | American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and other Legion leaders...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and other Legion leaders have their photo taken June 26, 2025, at Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters with Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle-garrison command sergeant major; and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Scott Abell. The photo opportunity took place after LaCoursiere made an office call with the garrison leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and others with the national level American Legion team made an office visit June 26 with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership.



LaCoursiere was elected national commander of the American Legion on Aug. 29, 2024, in New Orleans, during the 105th National Convention, states his biography at https://www.legion.org/about/leadership/nationalcommander.



The biography also shows LaCoursiere is an Air Force veteran and “has been a longtime field representative for the American Legion Department of Connecticut’s Soldiers, Sailors and Marines Fund, which financially assists veterans and their families in need.”



“LaCoursiere has held many leadership positions at The American Legion post, department (state), and national levels,” the biography states. “He is a member of American Legion Post 91 in Moosup, Conn. He has also served as a national vice commander, Connecticut state commander, and chairman of the national Legislative Commission. … As national commander, LaCoursiere is strongly committed to raising awareness for The American Legion’s Be the One mission to prevent veteran suicide.”



LaCoursiere and his team spent more than an hour visiting with garrison leaders, including Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle-garrison command sergeant major, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Scott Abell, and Garrison Executive Officer Mike Volpe.



According to the American Legion, LaCoursiere was on Fort McCoy while the Wisconsin American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy was being held and took the opportunity to learn more about the post and the garrison.



The American Legion is one of many veterans organizations the Army and Fort McCoy conduct community engagement efforts with on a regular basis.



Community engagement and to meet with community leaders is part of Army community relations.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



